Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan spotted outside the house in first public appearance, blows kisses to paparazzi. Watch

MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 after beating Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Sunday. While Shiv was the first runner-up, Priyanka was the second runner-up. A video of MC Stan walking outside the Bigg Boss house, along with an entourage, hours after he was declared the winner was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Sunday. In the clip, the Bigg Boss 16 winner's trophy is also being carried by one of Stan's team members as he walked amid security and briefly greeted paparazzi. Also read: MC Stan poses with Salman Khan after Bigg Boss 16 finale, Priyanka's fans cry foul

In the video, MC Stan was seen in the black printed pantsuit he wore for the Bigg Boss 16 finale. As a paparazzo called his name, Stan was seen blowing kisses in the air as he walked past paparazzi stationed outside the Bigg Boss house. This marks Stan's first appearance outside the house after winning the show. The rapper is expected to give a round of interviews after the win. MC Stan won a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.

On Monday, Stan took to Instagram to share pictures with actor-host Salman Khan after his Bigg Boss win. In his caption, he wrote, "WE CREATED HISTORY. STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT, RAPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV. Ammi ka sapna poora ho gaya and trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko haq hai... ending tak Stan (My mother's dream came true and the trophy came to P-town. Everyone who showed love has the right. Stan till the end)." P-town seemingly refers to Pune, Stan's hometown.

While Shiv and Priyanka were second and third, respectively, actor Archana Gautam finished fourth and Shalin Bhanot, known for TV shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, came in at the fifth position.

The Bigg Boss 16 finale was a star-studded affair with performances from all the top 5 contestants. Actors such as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel also made an appearance at the finale night. Salman Khan also launched the first song of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Naiyo Lagda on Bigg Boss 16. The song stars Pooja Hegde and him. Salman launched this song as a Valentine's Day special.

