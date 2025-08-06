Did Salman Khan go back on his word? Priyanka Jagga claims she will be back in Bigg Boss 19 for ‘closure’

The ugly spat between Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga is still remembered by many. After a heated confrontation with the host, Priyanka was ousted from the show, prompting Salman to threaten to sever ties with the channel if she appeared in any of its future programs. Now, years later, Priyanka claims she is set to join Bigg Boss 19, saying she is not chasing headlines anymore. To be hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 will go live on August 24.

Priyanka says she is returning to Bigg Boss house

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Facebook to share pictures from her stint on Bigg Boss 10. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss. It changed my life – but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away. From the show. From the glam world. From the noise. But now, out of the blue... Bigg Boss has called again. Yes-this season. They want me back (sic)."

She added, “This season is all about RAJNEETI. Here's the thing: I've healed. I've built a new life. I'm not chasing lights or headlines anymore. But this offer feels like a breakthrough. Not for fame. But maybe for closure. Maybe for courage. Maybe for something more. I'm torn. Should I say yes? Or walk away with peace?"

Priyanka's Facebook post.

A few hours later, she put out another post claiming she is joining Bigg Boss 19, saying, “I don't know who to thank first -- I'm truly overwhelmed. I've always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget. That kind of grace is rare (sic)."

"To the team, the people behind the scenes, and everyone who believed I could be part of the show again thank you. From the bottom of my heart. The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks... and this time, it's RAJNEETI with a different energy. Let's see where this journey takes us. Thank you all (sic)," she added.

Back in 2016, Priyanka was thrown out of the show.

Priyanka’s previous stint in Bigg Boss

Back in 2016, Priyanka was thrown out of the show with host Salman Khan asking her to leave “his house”. She was kicked out after her not-so-pleasant war of words with host Salman.

When Salman was scolding Priyanka for misbehaving with contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi, she continued to answer back. Salman was irked and asked her to leave. He even threatened that he wouldn’t appear on Colors channel, if she appeared in any of their shows. At that time, talking about her ouster from the show, Priyanka said: "I didn’t want to die in that house. I was very good to everyone but I had to get abusive so they allow me to leave.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Last month, JioHotstar unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for Bigg Boss 19, announcing its grand premiere on August 24. Salman Khan was seen in the teaser, sharing what viewers can expect this time.

The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM. This year, the show takes a new turn with the theme Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!, signalling a shift in power inside the house. The makers have not unveiled the names of the contestants yet. Salman returns as the host, guide, and mentor to all the contestants this season, too.