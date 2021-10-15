One Mic Stand Season 2 trailer: Karan Johar reveals his mom's answer when he asked her advice on getting botox

The trailer of One Mic Stand Season 2 is out and shows filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sunny Leone and rapper Raftaar trying their hand at stand-up comedy. Writer Chetan Bhagat and news anchor Faye D'Souza will also join them on the comedy show.

The trailer opens with Karan gearing up for his act in the green room. He says he has never had stage anxiety but is afraid that he will crack a joke and no one would laugh. He soon gets on the stage and talks about how he once asked his mom to advise him on which areas of his face need fillers. He claimed his mother said, “Your face is fine, what about your film scripts, they need fillers."

Karan is followed by Chetan Bhagat and he talks about how writers have nothing to say on being asked what they do during a day. He said when his banker wife returned from work and asked him about how was his day, he replied, “I got the flush fixed.”

Raftaar comes next and said that he was once asked by an uncle to talk slowly. He shares his reply to the uncle, “If I talk slowly, it will become a ghazal.”

The funniest part appears to be when Sunny arrives on stage and introduces herself as the one who is known for doing something in the past for which everyone has ‘judged’ her and that she ‘might be a little ashamed of.’ She then leaves everyone in splits when she says “Mastizaade (the adult comedy film).” Soon the camera moves to her husband Daniel Weber sitting among the audience and he is seen bursting into laughter with his head facing downwards.

The second season of One Mic Stand will premiere on October 22 on Amazon Prime Video. The show will be hosted by Sapan Verma and participating celebrities will be mentored by comedians including Sumukhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.