Pavitra Punia: Sidnaaz’s bond was no less than that of a husband-wife

Pavitra Punia is not feeling well. She says she has been unable to come to terms with the demise of her good friend and co-star Sidharth Shukla. The actor was proud of his achievements, knew how he was ambitious and wanted to make a place in the industry.

She adds that he loved superbikes and cars and would often bring his superbike on set to “show off”. “In the next two years, he would have reached greater heights in his career. I really miss him,” Punia admits.

She says her heart goes out to his family and friend Shehnaaz Gill. Talking about Gill, Punia says, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss.”

Recalling her rapport with him, she shares, “We had a Tom and Jerry like bond! I worked with him in Love U Zindagi in 2011 my first show as a lead. Back then, I didn’t know the ways of the industry yet I had an attitude. I was called a youth icon and a reality star due to Spilsvilla. Sidharth was reserved, composed and kaam se kaam rakhnewale. He was my senior yet we had issues. I would think hoga hero apne ghar ka and we wouldn’t give shots together. The show lasted for 6 months. We bonded well when we went to Macau for an awards show. That’s where we broke the ice. He was so protective and such a gentleman. After the show ended, our bond became better. Later, when we met on Bigg Boss, he asked me, ‘Dus saal pehle wali Pavtira kahan hai?’. He wanted the rowdy Pavitra. Had he not me realize to bring the original Pavitra, I wouldn’t have lasted for a week in the house.”