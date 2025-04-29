Pankaj Tripathi to be back as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice. Here’s the biggest update about season 4

Wondering when Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice will be back with the fourth season? Well, several details about the upcoming season, along with the release date, have been dropped through a teaser, which also gives fans a glimpse of Pankaj reprising his role as the lawyer Madhav Mishra. Also read: Pankaj Tripathi comments on the stereotyping of Bihar as he shoots for the first time in his home state The fourth season, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has been directed by Rohan Sippy.

Criminal Justice - A Family Matter teaser dropped

On Tuesday, the makers of the show released a teaser of the upcoming season. This time, Pankaj is dealing with a murder case revolving around a torrid love affair, with higher risks and stakes.

The teaser for Criminal Justice's fourth season kicks off with Surveen Chawla seeking out Madhav Mishra's legal expertise, knocking on his door for help with her case. What follows is a gripping montage of intense moments, including police arrests, romantic undertones, and hints of domestic abuse.

In one scene, Pankaj's character Madhav Mishra hints at the complexity of the case, warning that it's "very twisted", seemingly asking viewers to brace for an unpredictable ride ahead. The teaser also showcases moments of wit, hinting that the show's makers have remained faithful to its original tone and style, which has been a hallmark since the first season. The fourth season will stream from May 22.

Pankaj on returning to the show

Talking about his character, Pankaj said, “Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it’s like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me. There’s an honesty and warmth to him that audiences have held onto through every season. That love is deeply humbling. Madhav isn’t just a character I play—he’s someone I carry with me. And with each chapter, that bond only grows stronger. I’m thrilled to be back and can’t wait for fans to join us once again in the courtroom.”

For director Rohan Sippy, it was “an absolute delight” to get an opportunity to return to work with Pankaj Tripathi. He feels Pankaj has made Madhav Mishra such an unforgettable character.

“And yet again this season brings in a powerful new cast as well, who play off him brilliantly and shape a unique legal drama thriller that audiences will really engage with. We hope this builds on the great legacy that we have created with the incredible team at JioHotstar as they take the 4th season to the widest audience imaginable,” he said.

More about the upcoming season

Criminal Justice - A Family Matter will start streaming on May 22 on JioHotstar. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. The season will also feature Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre and Barkha Singh.