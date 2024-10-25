Techie gives update on 'kalesh' with Reliance, hopes for a respectable sum: 'Meri Diwali bhi badhiya ho jaye’

An anonymous techie, who bought the JioHotstar domain and asked Reliance to sponsor his Cambridge course in exchange, has issued a fresh update on the website. They said that despite receiving legal help and good wishes from across the globe, they may back out of a possible legal battle owing to personal and logistical reasons. (Also Read: Delhi techie snags ‘JioHotstar’ domain pre-merger, demands Cambridge education funding for sale to Reliance) The techie who bought JioHotstar domain has given a new update on his 'kalesh' with Reliance

Help from around the globe

The techie took to the JioHotstar website and expressed his gratitude for all the legal help and good wishes he received from well-wishers around the world. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the lawyers who generously offered their time and guidance pro bono. From the Honorable Supreme Court and High Court to legal minds in Cambridge, London, California, Texas, and surprisingly even Berlin - I'm still amazed how this reached German lawyers. Your support means a lot to me,” they wrote.

Parents are concerned

However, the techie added that they're contemplating backing out of a possible legal battle against a corporate giant because their parents are concerned. “My parents read the news and they are worried, actually super super worried. Itna bhi viral nhi hona tha yaar. Shayad legal battle phir bhi handle ho jaye, bhai saab maa baap ka samjhana is so difficult. (The legal battle can still be handled, but to convince parents is so difficult). Good Kalesh (tiff) today,” they wrote further.

Legal advice received

The techie said that even though they can't go up against against Reliance in court, they're legally bound to hold on to a domain they've purchased as long as they don't misrepresent themselves as Reliance. “Although many legal minds have suggested that I should hold this domain and fight for it, acquiring a domain is like an asset, and there is nothing illegal in buying something in hope that its price will appreciate, as long as I don't impersonate this site as the official site of Reliance or try to sell something on behalf of Jio or Hotstar or make money out of it. I am the legitimate owner of this domain and have the right to hold this domain as long as I wish. I might not be able to use it for anything, but holding it as a showpiece without infringing on anyone's trademark is completely legal. I can be restrained from using this domain or even keep this site online, but can't be forced to give up the domain,” they said.

What the techie has decided

The techie claimed that the law may be in their favour, but they don't even have the resources to fight this battle. “If I get a legal notice, I will have to comply. Chances are they might not even pay a single penny for this, but I hope they look at it from a compassionate side and offer a respectable sum for it. Kya pata Reliance ki wajh se meri diwali bhi badiya ho jaye. (Who knows thanks to Reliance, I get an even better Diwali)," they wrote.

The techie added that contrary to popular perception, they're no “super smart hacker.” They suggested that Reliance, or anyone who has the resources to go against the group or resides in a country where Jio isn't a trademark, can buy the domain name on NameCheap.com at 1/10th of the original ask. “I had no malicious intent just the hope for a better future. Bye Bye. This site will go offline soon,” they concluded. The techie also signed off as “a dreamer” and said they hope another opportunity arises for him to study at Cambridge, that too without all the legal drama.

After the $8.5 billion merger, Disney and Reliance will together have more than 100 TV channels and two streaming apps, and will compete with Sony, Netflix and Amazon Prime. The JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps are likely to merge into a singular platform, reportedly titled Jio Hotstar.