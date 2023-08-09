The Freelancer trailer: Neeraj Pandey's new extraction show has Mohit Raina looking for a girl stuck in Syria

Neeraj Pandey is back with a new action-thriller web series, The Freelancer. The show has Mohit Raina in the titular role and Anupam Kher as his mentor. It revolves around the extraction of a young girl who reaches Syria, presuming it to be her honeymoon, after tying the knot with a suspicious man. Mohit Raina, Sushant Singh, Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardeshi in stills from The Freelancer.

What's there in The Freelancer trailer

The Freelancer trailer opens with a girl running for her life and amid all the action, Sushant Singh being killed in a gunfire in the middle of a road. The story then begins with how he had approached the police when there was no news of his newly-married daughter who went missing. It is revealed she has been taken to Syria on the pretext of a honeymoon by her husband. Then begins Avinash Kamath's (Mohit Raina) mission to bring her back from Syria which Anupam Kher's Dr Khan says is "impossible".

The show is based on Shirish Thorat's book A Ticket to Syria. It is created by Neeraj Pandey of Baby and Naam Shabana fame and has been directed by Bhav Dhulia. It also stars John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias.

Director, cast talks about The Freelancer

Director Bhav Dhulia called the story sensitive and said, “With a series like The Freelancer, we wanted to bring audiences a conventional story that makes them think and question what is happening around them. It is a one-of-a-kind thriller series and sheds light on the subject with sensitivity.

"Beyond being a story of a young girl stuck in a hostile environment and a Freelancer’s attempt to rescue her, the story is much more - parents' love for their child, courage, and undying hope. Mohit Raina effortlessly merges into the character of Avinash Kamath and Kashmira Pardeshi as Aliya will leave you vulnerable and emotional. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience and we hope audiences enjoy the series.”

Talking about playing the titular role in the show, Mohit Raina said, “The Freelancer is a story that touched my heart in several ways. Playing Avinash Kamath was challenging yet creatively satisfying. Despite fighting his interpersonal battles on a daily basis, Avinash embarks upon a mission like never before, as he sets foot to rescue Aliya."

"Working with a creative genius like Neeraj Pandey, a visionary director like Bhav Dhulia and Disney+ Hotstar has been a remarkable experience. I am honored to share screen space with a legendary actor like Anupam Kher and learnt a lot from him. Taking charge of the role as The Freelancer comes with great responsibility and I hope audiences enjoy this side of me.”

Anupam Kher, who has worked in Neeraj Pandey's Baby as well as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, also talked about his role of Dr Khan in the series. He said, “Every story has a mastermind behind it and that’s exactly what Dr Khan is to The Freelancer. Different from characters I have essayed in the past, Dr Khan is vocal, opinionated and has a complex personality. He is Avinash’s confidante and extremely aware about the environment he is operating in. The series will evoke the feeling of empathy and thrill, all at once. Moreover, collaborating with Neeraj has always been a pleasant experience.”

Kashmira Pardeshi plays the role of Aliya in The Freelancer. Opening up about the role, she said, “The Freelancer is a story that has left a huge impact on me. Slipping into the role of Aliya was challenging and liberating at the same time. Exploring her journey, emotions, vulnerabilities, her strength, courage and her dire need to escape from a hostile environment taught me several things and changed my perspective towards many things."

The Freelancer will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar September 1 onwards.

