Patents in the age of DeepTech

For years, India’s technology story was closely associated with software services and IT outsourcing. That picture is now changing. A growing number of Indian startups and research-driven companies are working in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, biotechnology, clean energy, electric vehicles, advanced materials, and space technology. These sectors are often grouped under the broad label of DeepTech, though the technologies themselves are very different from one another. What they have in common is that they are built on intensive research, engineering, and long development cycles. Unlike many traditional tech businesses, DeepTech companies usually spend years developing technology before commercial scaling even begins. DeepTech (Representational Image) (Pixabay)

This shift has quietly changed the importance of patents in India.

A decade ago, many startups viewed patents as optional or defensive filings. Today, patents are increasingly tied to fundraising, licensing discussions, collaborations, and investor confidence. In sectors like semiconductors or biotech, companies are often valued not only for their products, but for the technology they can protect.

At the same time, DeepTech innovation is beginning to test the limits of traditional patent systems.

Patent laws were framed during a period when inventions were mostly mechanical, industrial, or pharmaceutical in nature. Innovation cycles were slower, and technologies remained commercially useful for longer periods. DeepTech innovation moves differently. Products evolve quickly, systems are updated continuously, and many inventions combine multiple disciplines at once.

This is easy to see in the semiconductor sector. Modern semiconductor innovation is no longer limited to chip design alone. It can involve fabrication processes, embedded systems, cooling techniques, materials engineering, and software integration working together within the same product ecosystem.

The clean energy sector presents a similar picture. Companies are filing patents around battery chemistry, hydrogen fuel systems, energy storage technologies, and smart infrastructure solutions. In many cases, businesses build entire portfolios around different layers of the same technology rather than relying on a single patent.

AI has added another dimension to this discussion. AI systems are now being used in predictive analytics, industrial automation, drug discovery, design optimisation, and manufacturing processes. Human involvement remains central, but machines are increasingly contributing to the innovation process itself.

That naturally raises difficult questions. If an AI system plays a significant role in developing an invention, who should be considered the inventor? Existing patent laws were drafted around the concept of human inventorship, and many jurisdictions are still struggling with how to address AI-assisted innovation.

India has already seen early signs of this debate. In the recent case Indian Patent Office has refused Dr Stephen Thaler a patent application related to an AI system, Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience (DABUS), and maintained the position that only natural persons can be recognised as inventors under the Patents Act. Legally, the position aligns with the present framework. Still, the case highlighted a broader concern technology is evolving much faster than the laws interpreting it.

Biotechnology has created its own set of challenges. Innovations involving biologics, genetic engineering, diagnostics, and bioinformatics often raise questions around disclosure standards, enablement, and patent eligibility. In practice, scientific advancement frequently moves ahead of legal interpretation, which can create uncertainty for both innovators and investors.

Software-related inventions continue to remain another major issue in India. Most modern DeepTech products whether robotics platforms, connected medical devices, autonomous systems, or advanced manufacturing technologies rely heavily on software-driven operations.

Under Section 3(k) of the Patents Act, 1970, “computer programmes per se” are excluded from patentability. The original intention behind the provision was understandable: to avoid monopolies over abstract software and algorithms. The difficulty today is that modern technologies rarely function as standalone software products. Software is usually integrated with hardware, sensors, communication systems, or processing units to produce a technical result.

Because of this, Indian patent examination has gradually evolved around concepts such as “technical effect” and “technical contribution.” Decisions like Ferid Allani reinforced the idea that inventions involving software should not automatically be rejected where a genuine technical solution is demonstrated.

This has also changed how patent applications are drafted in India. Broad descriptions and functional language are often insufficient in DeepTech cases. Patent specifications increasingly need to explain technical implementation, system architecture, hardware interaction, or measurable technical improvements in practical terms.

In reality, many startups recognise this only after receiving examination objections.

Another issue is timing. Technologies in AI, robotics, and semiconductor design can evolve within months, while patent grants may take years. By the time protection is secured, the technology itself may already have changed significantly.

Even with these challenges, India’s innovation ecosystem has grown considerably over the last decade. Domestic patent filings have increased, awareness around IP protection has improved, and initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Make in India, and the India Semiconductor Mission have encouraged research and technology development.

The larger challenge now is not simply increasing patent filings. The real question is whether patent systems can remain commercially practical and technologically informed in a period where innovation itself is changing rapidly. DeepTech is forcing patent systems to adapt, and that conversation is only beginning.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aayush Sharma, partner designate, Patents and Designs, S&A Law Offices.