Farming as part of India’s culture and civilisation

Agriculture has been an integral part of Indian political-religious thought. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of the Republic of India, mentioned in one of his speeches that “today the rulers have to be as committed to the welfare of people as Videhraja Janaka (the father of Goddess Sita). During the time of famine, he could plough the field himself because he did not differentiate between the ruler and the ruled.” One day Raja Janak was farming in the field in his empire, where he found a baby girl. Since she was found while farming in the field, the girl was named Sita, and later she married Lord Rama. Tribal farmers In Pankhanda tribal village are seen doing rice farming, in Thane, in Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Haryana, known as the breadbasket of India, is also a land where farming is part of ancient religious sagas. In the Vamana Purana, it is mentioned that King Kuru ploughed the field of Kurukshetra with a golden ploughshare drawn by the Nandi bull of Lord Shiva and reclaimed an area of seven Kosas. Sankarshana Balrama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna, is depicted as carrying a plough on a coin of Graeco-Bactrian King Agathocles I Dicaeus. He is also the patron deity of farmers in Hinduism. There are several such stories we find in Indian scriptures that highlight the importance of farming for Indians in different parts of this civilisational State, from Raja Janak to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” Farming is not just an occupation for Indians; it is part of our culture, from religious scriptures to Bollywood.

As we navigate through the complexities of modern life, it's essential to acknowledge and appreciate the unwavering dedication of these unsung heroes who form the backbone of our nation. The agricultural sector is the very foundation upon which our society thrives. Farmers cultivate the fields that yield the fruits, vegetables and grains that sustain us. They are the custodians of the earth, ensuring the continuity of life and the sustenance of communities across the length and breadth of our country. Farmers play a pivotal role in ensuring food security, a cornerstone of any thriving nation. Their relentless efforts in sowing, nurturing and harvesting crops contribute to the abundance of the food supply chain.

Beyond being providers of sustenance, farmers are also the economic backbone of our nation. Agriculture is a significant contributor to the country's Gross Domestic Product and the livelihoods of millions are intricately woven into the fabric of rural economies. The prosperity of the agricultural sector resonates across industries, impacting markets, trade and employment. To strengthen the backbone of our nation, it is imperative to provide robust support systems. Access to modern agricultural technologies, financial assistance, insurance coverage and educational resources are integral components of this support. Policies that empower farmers, protect their interests and ensure fair prices for their produce are essential for fostering a sustainable agricultural sector. Farmers, by virtue of their close connection with the land, are the stewards of our environment. Their sustainable practices, when embraced, lead to a harmonious coexistence with nature. From organic farming methods to water conservation initiatives, farmers showcase a deep understanding of the delicate balance between agriculture and ecology.

While we celebrate the pivotal role of farmers, it's crucial to acknowledge the challenges they confront. Unpredictable weather patterns, market fluctuations and access to resources are hurdles that farmers face with fortitude. Addressing these challenges requires collective efforts from the government, society and the farmers themselves. In the diverse landscape of Indian agriculture, state governments play a pivotal role in initiating development measures and ensuring the well-being of farmers. While agriculture is a state subject, the Government of India complements these efforts through robust policy measures, budgetary support and a plethora of schemes. A significant increase in budget allocations for the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare reflects the nation's commitment to uplifting the agricultural sector.

The government has implemented various schemes and programmes aimed at enhancing farmers' well-being, increasing production and ensuring remunerative returns. These initiatives include the PM-KISAN income support scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), institutional credit for the agriculture sector, setting Minimum Support Prices (MSP), promoting organic farming, and initiatives like Per Drop More Crop.

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides income support of ₹6,000 per year to farmers. An impressive sum of over ₹2.81 lakh crore has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers as of November 30, 2023. The PMFBY, initiated in 2016, has enrolled 49.44 crore farmer applications, with claims reaching over ₹1,46,664 crore, benefiting over 14.06 crore farmers.

Institutional credit for the agriculture sector has seen a substantial increase, rising from ₹7.3 lakh crore in 2013–14 to ₹21.55 lakh crore in 2022–23. Ensuring access to credit empowers farmers to invest in modern technologies and cope with challenges effectively.

The Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme, launched in 2015-16, focuses on enhancing water use efficiency and increasing productivity through micro-irrigation technologies. Over 81.87 lakh hectares have been covered under this scheme, with a central assistance release of ₹18,893.74 crore.

Agricultural mechanisation is key to modernising farming operations and reducing drudgery. Over ₹6,405.55 crore has been allocated for agricultural mechanisation, with subsidies providing 15,23,650 machines and equipment to farmers. The establishment of customs hiring centres and farm machinery banks further supports farmers.

The formation and promotion of 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with a budget of ₹6,865 crore aim to strengthen farmers' collective bargaining power. Additionally, a thriving start-up ecosystem with ₹83.67 crore in grants-in-aid has been established to encourage innovation in the agriculture and allied sectors.

India has witnessed substantial growth in agricultural and allied exports, reaching $50.24 billion in 2021–22. Additionally, schemes implemented by DARE under the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare have showcased remarkable success stories, contributing to the augmentation of farmers' income.

The comprehensive measures undertaken by the government underscore its commitment to the holistic development of agriculture and the well-being of farmers. From income support schemes to technological innovations, the initiatives aim to empower farmers, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Indian agriculture. As the nation strides towards self-reliance, the transformative impact on farmers' lives is a testament to the success of these initiatives.

This article is authored by Arunansh B Goswami, historian and advocate, Supreme Court of India and Sumit Kaushik, PhD candidate, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.