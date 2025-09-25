India’s heart crisis: Clinicians and AI must lead the way

India stands at a decisive moment in its fight against cardiovascular diseases. We have the knowledge, the technology, and the intent to change the course of what has become one of the biggest health challenges. The rise of CVDs is undeniable - as is our ability to detect earlier, treat smarter, and empower people to live longer, healthier lives. Heart care(Freepik)

Today, heart conditions are no longer illnesses of the elderly alone, they are now striking people in their thirties and forties and affecting families across both cities and smaller towns. The impact is first and foremost human - measured in lives lost too soon and in the daily struggles of those living with chronic heart conditions. For many families, late-stage cardiac care, prolonged hospital stays, surgeries, and repeated interventions also place immense financial pressure on households.

The solution lies in early detection and prevention, and this is where technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), can be a powerful enabler. Preventing and diagnosing CVDs early costs only a fraction of late-stage interventions. Simple screenings, timely risk assessments, and lifestyle modifications can dramatically reduce the need for complex procedures.

Clinicians remain central to cardiac care, and AI can serve as a powerful enabler in their hands. AI-enabled imaging systems, for instance, are already helping doctors detect subtle abnormalities in echocardiograms that may escape the human eye, especially under heavy caseloads. Similarly, predictive analytics can bring together clinical, lifestyle, and genetic data to support clinicians in identifying individuals at high risk. Digital ICUs and tele-cardiology platforms are also bridging access gaps, extending specialist care to underserved regions.

Together, these innovations are transforming cardiac care from episodic, event-driven interventions into a connected and continuous loop of prevention, monitoring, and follow-up — with clinicians firmly at the centre.

Encouragingly, both clinicians and patients in India are embracing AI in healthcare, recognising its potential to enhance accuracy and efficiency. This openness creates fertile ground for the scaling of AI solutions across both public and private health systems.

The Future Health Index (FHI) India 2025 report highlights this optimism. Over 90% of health care professionals believe AI can help upskill less experienced staff showing its potential to democratise quality care. Yet only 40% feel current AI tools fully meet their clinical needs, underscoring the urgent need for structured training programmes and closer collaboration between clinicians and technology developers.

Patients too are becoming more comfortable with digital health. The FHI report shows that three-quarters of Indian patients are open to sharing health data to improve care outcomes, compared with a global average closer to 60%. This willingness, combined with widespread familiarity with digital tools, means India is uniquely positioned to leapfrog traditional models of health care and make AI-enabled cardiac care a mainstream practice provided solutions remain affordable, user-friendly, and trustworthy.

For technology to fulfil its promise, India must continue to invest not only in machines but also in people. Doctors, technicians, and allied health care workers require structured training to interpret AI outputs and embed them into clinical practice with confidence. National-scale programmes, developed through public–private partnerships, can bridge the skills gap and ensure clinicians feel empowered by AI.

Equally, patients must feel assured that AI is an enabler of better care, not a replacement for human judgement. Building this trust requires transparent communication about how AI works, how data are safeguarded, and how decisions remain in the hands of clinicians. Patient education campaigns and community-level engagement will be essential to drive acceptance and adoption.

The upcoming World Heart Day is a reminder that cardiac health is not only a medical issue, but a family and societal priority. India has the opportunity to transform its heart story by shifting from late-stage treatment to prevention and early detection, by placing AI-enabled technology at the core as an enabler of early detection, and by building a continuum of care that reaches every citizen across urban and rural India.

Policy support will be an accelerator. A national cardiac technology mission could accelerate adoption, subsidise access in Tier II and Tier III cities, and ensure affordability for lower-income households. The path forward is clear: embrace innovation, train clinicians to harness AI, and scale access through national programmes and partnerships. If India acts decisively now, it will positively impact lives of millions of people.

Because in the fight against heart disease, AI is not only about better care, but also about better care for more people.

This article is authored by Bharath Sesha, managing director, Philips Indian Subcontinent.