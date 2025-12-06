In our weekly series, Shilpa Shirodkar reveals what has got her hooked to Pankaj Tripathi-led ensemble Criminal Justice and why she recommends it to all. Celeb watchlist | Here's why Shilpa Shirodkar recommends Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice on OTT

What I'm watching: I recently wrapped up Criminal Justice: Family Matter on Hotstar. It has kept me quite intrigued.

Why I’m hooked: I loved it. The series is so well done, and I love how each episode keeps you on hook. The suspense, the story makes you keep coming back for ‘what’s next’.

Favourite Character: It’s hard to pick on as each actor has done a brilliant job, but Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra is my favourite. He has done a terrific job in the series.

Why I recommend it: What’s there to not recommend it. The storytelling and technical quality make it gripping from start to finish. What stands out the most for me are the performances by Pankaj (Tripathi), Aai, Mita (Vashisht) and Shweta (Basu Prasad) everyone is excellent. They make it impossible to leave it in the middle, even though when I started watching it, each week one episode used to release.

My viewing routine: I usually watch when I have nothing else to do. Once a show starts, I want to finish it. I don’t enjoy watching alone because I get distracted, so watching together keeps me fully focused.