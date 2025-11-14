Amid a swirl of rumours linking actor Ahan Shetty with ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant Jiya Shankar, the actor’s representatives have firmly debunked the speculation, labelling the reports unfounded. Are Ahan Shetty and Jiya Shankar dating? Actors team reacts

The clarification comes after several online posts suggested that the two were not only dating but might even be considering marriage.

Addressing the claims, Ahan’s spokesperson said: “These dating rumours are completely baseless. Ahan isn’t seeing anyone right now, he’s entirely focused on his work. He’s got multiple projects lined up, with Border 2 just around the corner.”

While Ahan's team has denied the rumours, neither of the actors have issued an official statement.

The 2021 debutant, who first captured attention in Tadap, is now gearing up for the war drama Border 2. Jiya, meanwhile, is busy developing several digital projects after her stints in the Marathi film Ved and Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Ahan has generally kept his personal life out of the spotlight, especially after his long‑term relationship with model‑designer Tania Shroff ended. The two, childhood sweethearts who spent nearly eleven years together, were frequently seen at events and shared affectionate posts, earning a reputation as one of Bollywood’s steadier young couples. The split was kept private, with neither side commenting on the reasons.

At present, Ahan appears wholly devoted to his film career, steering clear of dating speculation. As for Jiya Shankar, her most publicized past relationship was with actor Paras Arora.