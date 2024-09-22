Patience isn't a virtue: Coldplay's ticket sales mimic Dil-Luminati debacle; Is AP Dhillon's India tour next in line?

Coldplay announcing that it would be returning to India, that too after a whooping 9 years as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, had everybody in a chokehold. As a matter of fact, the hype was such that the band also added a third show (dated at January 21) to their original lineup of January 18th and 19th next year. While this whole thing sounds incredibly exciting, the final takeaway for most people was just disappointment. The reason? Yet another ticket sales debacle. Coldplay's ticket sales in India mimic the debacle of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: Is AP Dhillon's India tour next in line?

Who is actually getting their hands on the tickets?

The Coldplay tickets were set to go live on a popular portal at noon, today, September 22. Minutes before people braced themselves up for a intense (virtual) battle for tickets, every last contender got logged out due to server errors.

An official announcement intimated the updated time for ticket sales to 3 PM. Though many were really praying hard on getting that elating 'booking confirmed!' message on their devices, most had to tap out of the insanely long online queue they were put in by the portal, running into lakhs.

It's safe to say, most are upset. And while there's always the meme-verse to make light of every heartbreaking situation (no, we aren't exaggerating), one can't help but think of the Dil-Luminati ticket sale debacle from just a while back.

To refresh your memory, Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour has an extensive India leg. Both the pre-sale as well as general sale saw the designated number of tickets fly out like hot cakes in literal minutes. As a matter of fact, Diljit's India leg for Dil-Luminati became the highest grossing concert tour ever in India with as many as 2.5 lakh tickets being sold. However, the one pressing question everyone had was, who actually got their hands on the tickets? The internet is still brimming with memes attempting to make light of the situation. But a recurring complaint when it comes to internet conjecture is how illegal resellers will somehow always manage to get their hands on the tickets before any genuine fans do. Truth be told, it's been an upsetting few days for the true and blue music fans.

Is AP Dhillon next?

On September 21, AP Dhillon took to his official social media handles to share a video of him on a jet ski. The caption simply read, "🇮🇳 tour soon... I’m coming home". Though the lineup of cities, the dates as well as the official ticket sale platform are yet to be announced, one can't help but think if fans of the Brown Munde singer will be facing the same kind of disappointment that Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay fans have endured.

Coming back to Coldplay and the Dil-Luminati tour, have you, or anyone you know, managed to get ahold of these prized tickets?