Golmaal 5 Filming Begins: Akshay Kumar goes bald, joins Ajay Devgn; Sharman Joshi returns as Laxman

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal is undoubtedly one of the biggest, funniest and loved franchises of Bollywood. It all began in 2006, with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor taking the audience on a hilarious unforgettable ride. As the years passed, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade joined the team, with Sharman bowing out after the first film. Well, 20 years later, the team has now reunited for the much-awaited fifth installment in the series. Yes, you read that right. Rohit has officially started filming Golmaal 5 and has also shared the first look, with two big surprises — Akshay Kumar's entry and Sharman's comeback.

Announcing the epic reunion which fans have been waiting for since the last many years, director Rohit Shetty shared the first look of the star cast of Golmaal 5. The special video, shot on set, features Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi sitting with Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. As they discuss making another Golmaal, Ajay hints at a surprise. Right then, Sharman Joshi enters the frame and says, "Beta subha ka bhoola agar shaam ko Laut aaye toh usse bhoola nahi..." Kunal stops him and asks, "Tu waapas kyun aaya?" As everybody takes Sharman out of the frame, Ajay reveals Akshaye Kumar's entry into the Golmaal franchise as the real surprise.

Bollywood's beloved Khiladi Akshay Kumar walks in looking like a stud. For his character in Golmaal 5, the actor is wearing an all black outfit and a bald cap. Akshay is also sporting a beard and is looking absolutely badass. In the video, Akshay gives Ajay a kiss and goes on to sing the Golmaal title track. As he jumps and takes over the set, Ajay hilariously says, “Koi bhi franchise nahi chhodta hai.”