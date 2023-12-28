Ishwak Singh: Dilli ki hawa ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai

Actor Ishwak Singh, who was born and brought up in Delhi, and has even studied architecture here, comes back to the roots and revisits his childhood memories. While roaming in Purana Qila, Humayun's tomb, and Khan market posing for us exclusively, the Pataal Lok fame is nothing but excited to come to the city during winters. Ishwak Singh on visiting various monuments in Delhi

How connected do you feel to Delhi?

From the basics to the tangible things you can't put a finger on, Delhi feels like my city. By basic I mean, food, hangouts and the people here, while other things are childhood, upbringing and so many fond memories. I like the air of Delhi. Dilli ki hawa hi kuch aur hoti hai. I am enjoying the Delhi winters so much.

Hangout places of childhood

I used to live in Safdarjung enclave, so me and my brother used to take our bikes and walk up to district park, roam in the tombs and deer park. We would also explore the ruins with our friends. As you grow up, you don't really get the time to do that, so it's a fond memory. But I knew about the other tombs and monuments as well, because I studied about many in college. Studying architecture in a city like Delhi is great because there is so much context.

Food joints that you revisit now

For different cuisines, there are so many places to hangout in Delhi. I go to this place called Dhan Mill, and I get my daily coffee from there. Cafe Dori is one of my favourites. The kebab roll at Aazam's that we had today in Khan market are also amazing and I love them. Nizams roll (CP), Nanking Chinese restaurant, and my favourite mughlai food is Mini Mughal, which was in Jor Bagh earlier and is now in GK. There's Toninos (CP) and Olive bar also that I love. I also used to eat a lot of street food, from Bengali market (Mandi House) to Rajender da dhaba (Green park) and Kake da dhaba (CP), and lots of places in Old Delhi as well. There's no comparison of food in Delhi.

Anything you miss while in Bombay?

My theatre group is here, so I definitely miss doing the rehearsals that I used to do with them here in Delhi. My training in martial arts and gym is also something I miss. Basically, the whole routine that I had here in Delhi. Hanging out at Khan market, Cafe Dori and all other places are also remembered there. It's food and also the vibe of the place. It's all open and low lying, especially in the winters, it's so fun to hangout at these places.

Nostalgia while visiting monuments

I got a little nostalgic. Every once in a while, our parents used to take us to all these places. I don't remember visiting Humayun's tomb so vividly, but I remember many other places, like Qutub Minar and Tughlaqabad. Me and my brother used to play a lot and even observe the architecture there. Even during college, me and my friends used to go to Purana Qila to hangout there. Today only, I was able to notice small details in monuments like the thickness of the wall, etc, toh vo architecture side bahaar ajaati hai. My dad being into it, me and my brother kind of jumped into it even before becoming an architect. I may not remember visiting, but I do remember studying about Humayun's tomb.