Daughter Esha Deol issues statement on veteran actor Dharmendra’s health condition

Esha reassured fans that her father is stable and urged everyone not to believe in rumours circulating online. Family members, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, have been visiting the hospital regularly, but no official medical update has been released yet. This story is still developing.

Amid widespread reports claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away, his daughter Esha Deol has clarified that the news is false, as of 9:10 am on November 11 (Tuesday). The 89-year-old actor, who was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated, is very much alive.

Dharam Paaji's legacy Fondly known as Bollywood’s original “He-Man,” Dharmendra redefined stardom in Indian cinema with his charm, versatility, and raw screen presence. His career, spanning over six decades, gave Hindi cinema some of its most unforgettable films. He made his debut in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960) and soon became one of the most sought-after stars of his generation. From the romantic Anupama (1966) and Bandini (1963) to action-packed classics such as Sholay (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), and the comic brilliance of Chupke Chupke (1971), Dharmendra’s range as an actor set him apart.

Over the years, he has not just been a superstar but a symbol of strength, humility, and resilience. Even now, Dharmendra continues to charm audiences with his warmth. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, shortly after winning hearts with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi. His upcoming film, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, is scheduled to release this Christmas.