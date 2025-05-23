Makers of Michael Jackson biopic confirm film's release pushed after reshoots; Will not release until April 2026

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, may not reach audiences until after the close of 2025, according to American production house Lionsgate's CEO Jon Feltheimer. According to a report in People magazine, during the studio’s Q4 2025 earnings call on Thursday, Jon addressed the timeline for the film's release. “In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we’re excited about the 3½ hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy & timing in the next few weeks,” he stated. Michael stars Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role.

Jon also added that the film will “likely” need to be pushed beyond the current fiscal year. “Which will impact fiscal ’26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal ’27 slate.” Since Lionsgate’s fiscal year ends on March 31, 2026, the biopic could potentially be delayed until at least April 2026.

Shortly after the earnings call, Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson revealed that Michael will be released in two parts.

Production of the film faced complications earlier in the year. In January, it was reported that major reshoots would be necessary after legal concerns emerged regarding a settlement clause from a past accusation against Jackson. The late singer was accused in 1993 of molesting 13-year-old Jordan Chandler, a case that ended in an out-of-court settlement reportedly worth $25 million. According to the report, that settlement included a provision barring the Chandlers from being depicted in any dramatization — a detail that had been missed when John Logan’s script was initially cleared.

Despite the controversy, sources close to the production insisted the film remains on track. “The Michael Jackson biopic is not in total chaos,” a source had told the magazine in January earlier this year. “The inflammatory headlines about the movie halting are simply not true. The film is moving forward, and reshoots are happening in March," the source had added.

Although Michael was prominently mentioned during the production house's 2024 CinemaCon presentation, no footage was screened, even though principal photography wrapped in May 2024. The film was initially slated for an April 18, 2025 release, which was later pushed to October 3, 2025. However, Variety magazine reported in April that the movie likely wouldn’t make that date due to reshoots, and also suggested the project could be divided into two installments.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Graham King, Michael stars Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. Coleman Domingo and Nia Long portray his parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller takes on the role of John Branca.