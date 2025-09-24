Shruti Pathak on her first Navratri performance in Ahmedabad: ‘Finally I will cherish it from the stage’

The 42-year-old adds, “It’s like playing at your home pitch; [it] makes you feel at home, at ease, grounded. The love you receive and the love you feel for the audience is special.”

Singer-lyricist Shruti Pathak has performed around 2,000 shows worldwide and plenty in her hometown of Ahmedabad too, but never has she sung live in the city during the auspicious season of Navratri. “I have performed in Ahmedabad many times, and I know the city; the people love music,” she tells us.

Known for hits like Paayaliya (Dev D, 2009) and Soniye Dil Nayi (Baaghi 2, 2018) among others, the singer — who grew up celebrating Navratri in Ahmedabad — says the festival has a magical effect on the city.

“At the time, there were no time limits. So, I remember how we used to play till wee hours, followed by street food binge sessions. In those ten days, the city used to suddenly become vibrant and beautiful. Just pure joy and music in the air,” she recalls.

Now, years later, Shruti is excited to relive those very moments: “Finally, I will cherish the festival from the stage and relive my childhood memories from a different perspective. It’s going to be an enriching experience.”

Her setlist naturally includes Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che! (2013), a song that has become almost synonymous with Navratri. “I feel proud; I wrote and sang Shubhaarambh. It will be amazing to see thousands dancing to it right in front of your eyes,” the singer says.

Looking back on her journey from classical training in Ahmedabad to international stages, Shruti hopes her homecoming inspires the next generation of musicians. “I’d just say follow your heart, your passion and doors will open up for you. It’s about becoming one with your art and giving it your best, the rest will fall in place on its own,” she concludes.