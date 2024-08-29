Gen Z renters have new rules for their decor, here's how they're using social media trends in their interior design

The average Gen Z may never own a home, and most of them have come to terms with that reality. How does the freshly minted adult make a space their own? Enter the world of interior decorators on social media, where influencers are teaching a new generation of renters how to create stylish, personalised spaces on a budget, without compromising on design quality. Here are a few trends that are catching on. Gen Z renters have new rules for their decor

Big-light free zones

The relationship between harsh white lighting and Gen Z renters is practically nonexistent. With a strong preference for softer, more ambient lighting, the interior design industry is seeing a surge in funky lamps, and creative light fixtures replacing the traditional white or yellow bulbs favoured by older generations.

Food-inspired interiors

Gen Z's quirky approach to decor extends to their love for food, which they’ve cleverly incorporated into their living spaces. Think heirloom tomato rugs, baguette-shaped lamps, and charcuterie board light switches. The Baguette Bread Lamp, in particular, was all over our feeds for a long time, with viral videos showcasing how different designers made it a focal point in their homes.

Colourful tiles

Gone are the days when wooden floors and marble counter-tops stood as the ultimate status symbols. As young adults seek affordable rental options, there's a rising trend in using multicoloured, renter-friendly peel-and-stick tiles. These tiles are not only budget-friendly and aesthetically pleasing but also easily removable, making them perfect for temporary living spaces.

Funky rugs and art

The era of plain, neutral-coloured walls is over. Today’s renters are eager to express their personalities through vibrant, funky prints that add character and warmth to their living spaces. Whether it’s a striking multicoloured rug that resembles their favourite cartoon character or an eye-catching piece of wall art, these elements are now central to the overall vibe of a room.

Coquette appliances

In the world of Gen Z decor, even household appliances are expected to enhance the overall aesthetic. From SMEG toasters to hidden vinyl players and pastel pink fridges, this generation is all about merging functionality with visual appeal. Smart tech that complements the home's decor is becoming a must-have, demonstrating that no detail is too small in crafting the perfect living space.

It's not surprising that Gen Z is rewriting the rules of interior design. With a little help from social media, they're here to show us that it is possible to create a home on a budget, even if you don't legally own it.