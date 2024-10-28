An evening of cultural connection: Four Years Later exclusive screening

An exclusive screening of the Australian-Indian television series ‘Four Years Later’ took place recently in the Capital where guests were showcased two episodes of the series. “We are building a deep relationship between India and Australia by telling modern and contemporary stories. These stories bind us together and keep us close,” remarked Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India. (L-R) Ian Collie, Akshay Ajit Singh, Shahana Goswami, Stephen Corvini

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India

The screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring lead actors Shahana Goswami, and Akshay Ajit Singh, and the show’s producers, Ian Collie and Stephen Corvini. She reflected on her experience, Shahana said, “It was a fun game with myself while I was shooting, exploring different emotions and facets of the character I was playing.”

The event saw the attendance of notable guests such as actor Sandhya Mridul and producer Shahnaab Alam among others.