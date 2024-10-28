An evening of cultural connection: Four Years Later exclusive screening
ByAkshita Prakash
Oct 28, 2024 10:46 AM IST
A recent screening of 'Four Years Later' in the Capital featured two episodes and a panel discussion with the cast and producers.
An exclusive screening of the Australian-Indian television series ‘Four Years Later’ took place recently in the Capital where guests were showcased two episodes of the series. “We are building a deep relationship between India and Australia by telling modern and contemporary stories. These stories bind us together and keep us close,” remarked Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India.
The screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring lead actors Shahana Goswami, and Akshay Ajit Singh, and the show’s producers, Ian Collie and Stephen Corvini. She reflected on her experience, Shahana said, “It was a fun game with myself while I was shooting, exploring different emotions and facets of the character I was playing.”
The event saw the attendance of notable guests such as actor Sandhya Mridul and producer Shahnaab Alam among others.