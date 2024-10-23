Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 11:00 AM IST

The day of Oct 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Jogan ft Bhawna Sogra Live

Catch It Live on 23 October 2024
Catch It Live on 23 October 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 23

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Parasakthi

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Gurgaon Art Fair

Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 24 to 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Raktrekha

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road

When: October 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: CAD Tech Bar, Sector 94, Noida

When: October 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang – Diwali Bazaar

Where: Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: October 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

