HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 October 2024

#TuneIn
What: Jogan ft Bhawna Sogra Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 23
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Parasakthi
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Gurgaon Art Fair
Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 24 to 27
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Raktrekha
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road
When: October 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: CAD Tech Bar, Sector 94, Noida
When: October 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang – Diwali Bazaar
Where: Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: October 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)