Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 06:05 PM IST

The day of Oct 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Gulistan

Catch It Live on 24 October 2024
Catch It Live on 24 October 2024

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 12 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Qawwalis ft Rehmat-e-Nusrat

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tizaan Alphonso Collective

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: October 24

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: April Cornell—Linens

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: October 23 to 26

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: October 16 to 25

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //