HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 October 2024

#ArtAttack
What: Gulistan
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: August 12 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Qawwalis ft Rehmat-e-Nusrat
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tizaan Alphonso Collective
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: October 24
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: April Cornell—Linens
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: October 23 to 26
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place
When: October 16 to 25
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)