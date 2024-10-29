Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 29, 2024 07:17 PM IST

The day of Oct 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: The Four

Catch It Live on 30 October 2024
Catch It Live on 30 October 2024

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: October 30 to November 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Shaam-e-Ghazal ft Aakarshakh Band

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: October 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 30

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Pre Diwali Bash ft Swarin—The Band

Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, Sector 55-56, Gurugram

When: October 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

