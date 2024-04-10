 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 10 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 10

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 10, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Viraha: The Aesthetics and Metaphysics of Longing

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 6 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Cherry ka Bageecha

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: April 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Indie Pop ft Shubham Sarita

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: April 10

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kacha Papad – A Trial Show ft Pravit Arora

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: April 10

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

