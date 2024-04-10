HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 10
The day of April 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Viraha: The Aesthetics and Metaphysics of Longing
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 6 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Cherry ka Bageecha
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: April 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Indie Pop ft Shubham Sarita
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: April 10
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kacha Papad – A Trial Show ft Pravit Arora
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: April 10
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)