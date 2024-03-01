 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 1 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 1

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 1

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The day of March 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

Day one of the month and salary in bank account? Well then, we give you all the right reasons to spend some of it this Friday! Here's a culturally-rich list of all that you must explore today:

Catch It Live on March 1
Catch It Live on March 1

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

#TuneIn

What: Darshan Raval Live

Where: Lloyd Law College, Plot No 11, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida

When: March 1

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II⁩⁦ (Aqua Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Travelling Relics: Spreading the Word of the Buddha

Where: Quadrangle Garden, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 22 to March 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Night of Ideas

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vinay Sharma Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza Mall, DLF Phase-V, Sector-53, Gurugram

When: March 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Lil Flea

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: Mar 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Jalsa – Summer Affaire

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: March 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On