Recognition for exemplary contribution: Dnyaneshwar Mulay conferred with first CD Deshmukh Award

For his exemplary contributions to diplomacy, governance and public service, Dnyaneshwar Mulay, known as the Passport Man of India, for his dedication towards making passport services more accessible to the public, was conferred with first CD Deshmukh Award by Sarhad Pune, an NGO dedicated to the empowerment of people from India’s border regions affected by conflict. Sanjay Nahar, Nitin Gadkari and Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Sadhna Shanker and Narinder Nath Vohra(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

The award was presented to him by Nitin Gadkari, union minister for Road Transport and Highways, who shared insights about Mulay’s service and responsibilities.

Nitin Gadkari, Dnyaneshwar Mulay and Sunil Sethi

He emphasised that true service stems from a deep sense of social consciousness. He also remarked that regardless of one’s journey, it’s crucial to never compromise on one’s convictions.

This commitment to values is what defines real responsibility. “Success ho ya nahi, kabhi apni conviction ke saath compromise nahi karna,” he shared.

Among those present at the do were Narinder Nath Vohra, former governer, Jammu and Kashmir, and others.