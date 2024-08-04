Yamini Krishnamurthy (1940-2024): The pillar of Indian classical dances

Indian classical dance exponent Yamini Krishnamurthy passed away on August 3. She was a recipient of Padma Shri in 1968, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. She was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1977. Veteran Indian classical dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy dies at 84.

Remembering her, Bharatanatyam and Odissi exponent Sonal Mansingh tweeted: “She had a majestic personality. Her Kuchipuddi & Bharatanatyam were unparalleled. Unfortunately she suffered a lot in her last years. My deepest condolences...May her soul attain light in the realm of Dance. Jai Maa. #YaminiKrishnamurthy”

The news of Krishnamurthy's demise brought back all the memories for Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, who says, “Her stage presence was absolutely excellent and her precision in her dance was something to behold. I worked with her from the 70s till the mid 90s… Yaminiji, me and Sonal Mansingh even had a trio called the teen dhara as we represented three rivers. Yaminiji and I have done a lot of performances together, be it at the festivals or at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Though there was a 13 year age gap between us, there was never any feeling of superiority that she had. We had a beautiful camaraderie and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Sharing her grief, singer Ila Arun told HT City, “It feels like a heavy loss. It’s like the end of an era. She was one of the greatest dancers of India and we all worshipped her. I don’t have any personal connection with Yamini, but she was a pillar in the dancers’ community and we all feel like we’ve lost a pillar.”

