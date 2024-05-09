Aam dhokli, zunka & mango dal: Delicious regional mango dishes to try
Whip up a khatta-meetha meal with these mango recipes.
Mango zunka
This is a twist to the authentic jhunka prepared made with semi-ripe mangoes which come into season in April-May.
Elaborates Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and consultant chef, “Zunka or jhunka, is a traditional Maharashtrian dish which is in the dry form, prepared by using bengal gram flour, onions, and spices. It is paired with jwarichi (jowar) bhakri, thecha and taak. I have added peeled and grated raw mango to the zunka for a twist and this is so delectable as the flavour and juices in mango enhance the already amazing taste of the traditional zunka. You must use seasonal mangoes for it as they taste much more flavourful and delicious.
Ingredients
Bengal gram flour - 1 cup
Peanut oil - 4 tbsp
Curry leaves -2 sprigs
Asafoetida - ½ tsp
Mustard seeds - ¾ tsp
Cumin seeds - ¾ tsp
Ginger, (2-inch piece) + 8 cloves garlic + 4 green chillies, coarsely ground
Onion, sliced - 1, large
Peeled and grated raw mango -1, medium-sized
Turmeric - ½ tsp
Kashmiri red chilli powder - 2 tsp
Water - ¾ cup
Salt - to taste
Water for sprinkling - as required
Chopped coriander leaves - 2 tbsp
For the garnish
Chopped coriander leaves - 1 tbsp
Method
Heat oil add mustard seeds and cumin seeds in a non-stick pan. Let them crackle and add curry leaves. Now, add the ground ginger garlic and green chilli paste. Sauté until the raw aroma disappears. Add the sliced onion and salt to taste. Sauté until light golden in colour.
Add the coriander leaves, mix and cook for a few seconds. Add the grated raw mango and cook only until it is half cooked.
Now, add the turmeric and red chilli powder and ½ tbsp of water. Stir and cook for until you see the oil oozing out. Now, add the Bengal gram flour and mix well.
Keep stirring and cooking for at least 2 to 3 minutes or until the raw aroma of the Bengal gram flour disappears.
Sprinkle water, little at a time, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Now sprinkle more water and cover and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.
In between, keep checking to ensure it does not burn.
Remove the lid and stir. It should be of a crumbly texture.
Serve immediately with jowarichi bhakri, thecha, whole green chillies and onion hit on the crown with your fist. Sprinkle lemon juice on the zunka, if desired.
Aam Diye Masoor Dal
By Sanjana Das, food content creator of @bengaligirl.tries
“This is my rendition of the Bengali classic, kacha aam diye tok dal. Instead of raw mangoes I’ve used sweet ripe mangoes for flavour and more depth,” says Sanjana.
Ingredients
Mango, sliced - 1, ripe
For the dal
Masoor dal - 1 cup
Water - 3 cups
Salt - 1 tsp
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
For the tadka
Mustard oil - 2 tbsp
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Bay leaf – 1
Dry red chilli – 1
Asafoetida (hing) – ¼ tsp
Green chillies, split – 2
Coriander leaves for garnish (optional)
Method
Wash and soak masoor dal in water for 30 minutes. Boil it with water, salt and turmeric until soft.
Heat mustard oil and temper it with mustard seeds, dry red chilli, bay leaf and hing. Add the sliced ripe mangoes and fry for a minute.
Add the cooked masoor dal and mix well. Pour in ½ cup water and drop in green chillies. Simmer for about 5 mins. Garnish with coriander leaves.
Mango Dal Dhokli
Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Maharaj, Rajdhani, shares his recipe
Ingredients
For the dal
Toovar (arhar) dal - 1 cup
Ripe mango, peeled and diced - 1 full
Kokam, soaked for 15 minutes and drained - 5
Lemon juice - ½ tbsp
Jaggery, chopped - 5 tbsp
Ginger and green chilli paste - ½ tbsp
Chilli powder - ½ tbsp
Broken cashews - 3 tbsp
Curry leaves (kadi patta) - 10
Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp
Ghee - 2 tbsp
Oil - 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds (jeera) - ¼ tbsp
Mustard seeds (rai) - ¼ tbsp
Asafoetida (hing) - ¼ tbsp
Red chillies - 2
Cinnamon - 1 stick
Cloves (laung) - 2
Salt to taste
Water as needed
For the Dhokli
Whole wheat flour - 1 cup
Besan (gram flour) - ½ tbsp
Chilli powder - ½ tbsp
Turmeric powder - ½ tbsp
Carom seeds (ajwain, optional) ¼ tsp
Oil- 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Water as needed
For the garnish
Coriander leaves, chopped - 4, fresh
Grated coconut (optional)
Ghee - 1 tbsp
For the dal
Clean, wash and drain the toovar dal. Pressure cook it with 2 cups of hot water for three whistles. Allow the steam to escape naturally before opening the cooker.
In a deep non-stick pan, blend the cooked dal with 1 cup of hot water using a hand blender until smooth. Add 2½ cups more hot water to the pan and mix well. Add salt, ripe mango, soaked kokum, lemon juice, jaggery, ginger-green chilli paste, chilli powder, cashews, curry leaves, and turmeric powder to the dal mixture.
Cook on medium flame for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
For the tempering (tadka)
Heat ghee and oil in a small pan. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds. Let them crackle. Add asafoetida, dry red chillies, cinnamon, and cloves. Sauté for 30 seconds. Pour this tempering over the cooked dal mixture. Mix well and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Set aside.
For the dhokli
In a deep bowl, combine whole wheat flour, besan, chilli powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds (if using), oil, and salt. Knead into a semi-stiff dough using enough water. Cover the dough and let it rest for at least 15 minutes.
Divide the dough into 5 equal portions and roll out each portion into a thin 8-inch circle using a little whole wheat flour for dusting.
Cook each chapati lightly on a non-stick tava (griddle) from both sides. Let them cool, then cut into diamond or square shapes. Keep aside.
Assembly (To make the Dal Dhokli)
Just before serving, reheat the dal. Once it starts boiling, add the prepared dhokli pieces, chopped coriander, and ghee. Mix gently and cook on medium flame for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serving tips: Add the dhoklis one by one into the dal to avoid them forming one big lump. You can add more water if the dal thickens while simmering. Add more ripe mango pieces for garnish on top of the dish.