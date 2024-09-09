Brewed and boozy: Must try coffee cocktails for every season

Coffee is everyone’s favorite pick-me-up, but why stop at just your morning brew? Enter the world of coffee-based cocktails – the perfect blend of bold caffeine and smooth spirits. From a late-night espresso kick to a creamy, indulgent twist, try these drinks to spice up your happy hour. From a late-night espresso kick to a creamy, indulgent twist, try these drinks to spice up your happy hour.

Bandarful red sangria

This vibrant and refreshing sangria combines the smooth notes of Bandarful Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur with the fruity flavors of Pinot Noir. The addition of raspberry syrup, cinnamon, and star anise adds a touch of warmth and complexity.



Ingredients-

Bandarful (Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur) - 45ml

Pinot Noir - 60ml

Raspberry Syrup -10ml

Cinnamon - 1 Stick

Star Anise- 7

Orange- 1

That monkey mallow

For those seeking a decadent and indulgent cocktail, that monkey mellow is a must-try. This creamy concoction features Bandarful Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, caramel sauce, and coconut cream. A toasted marshmallow adds a playful and sweet element.

Ingredients :

30 ML Bandarful (Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur)

15 ML Caramel Sauce

15 ML Coconut Cream

1 Marshmallow for Garnish



- By Siddhant Hule, Mixologist and Brand Ambassador, Himmaleh Spirits

Espresso Martini (Source: instagram)



Espresso Martini

This timeless cocktail is a perfect blend of coffee and vodka. It's a classic choice for after-dinner drinks or a night out.

Ingredients:

1 shot espresso

1 shot vodka

1/2 oz simple syrup

Coffee beans for garnish

Irish coffee (Source: instagram)

Irish coffee

Warm and comforting, Irish Coffee is a classic winter drink. The combination of coffee, whiskey, sugar, and whipped cream creates a delightful balance of flavors.

Ingredients: