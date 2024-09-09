 Brewed and boozy: Must try coffee cocktails for every season - Hindustan Times
Brewed and boozy: Must try coffee cocktails for every season

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 09, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Coffee-based cocktails are a perfect blend of bold caffeine and smooth spirits. Here are some must try coffee cocktails you should try

Coffee is everyone’s favorite pick-me-up, but why stop at just your morning brew? Enter the world of coffee-based cocktails – the perfect blend of bold caffeine and smooth spirits. From a late-night espresso kick to a creamy, indulgent twist, try these drinks to spice up your happy hour.

Bandarful red sangria
This vibrant and refreshing sangria combines the smooth notes of Bandarful Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur with the fruity flavors of Pinot Noir. The addition of raspberry syrup, cinnamon, and star anise adds a touch of warmth and complexity.

Ingredients-

  • Bandarful (Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur) - 45ml
  • Pinot Noir - 60ml
  • Raspberry Syrup -10ml
  • Cinnamon - 1 Stick
  • Star Anise- 7
  • Orange- 1

That monkey mallow
For those seeking a decadent and indulgent cocktail, that monkey mellow is a must-try. This creamy concoction features Bandarful Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, caramel sauce, and coconut cream. A toasted marshmallow adds a playful and sweet element.
Ingredients :

  • 30 ML Bandarful (Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur)
  • 15 ML Caramel Sauce
  • 15 ML Coconut Cream
  • 1 Marshmallow for Garnish

    - By Siddhant Hule, Mixologist and Brand Ambassador, Himmaleh Spirits

Espresso Martini (Source: instagram)
Espresso Martini

This timeless cocktail is a perfect blend of coffee and vodka. It's a classic choice for after-dinner drinks or a night out.

Ingredients:

  • 1 shot espresso
  • 1 shot vodka
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup
  • Coffee beans for garnish

Irish coffee (Source: instagram)
Irish coffee

Warm and comforting, Irish Coffee is a classic winter drink. The combination of coffee, whiskey, sugar, and whipped cream creates a delightful balance of flavors.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup hot coffee
  • 1.5 oz Irish whiskey
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • Whipped cream for garnish

