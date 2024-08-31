 Gatorwine: The latest viral drink trend sweeping the Internet - Hindustan Times
Gatorwine: The latest viral drink trend sweeping the Internet

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 04:00 PM IST

This unconventional concoction combines equal parts Gatorade and cheap red wine

The internet's latest bizarre drink trend, Gatorwine, has taken social media by storm. This unconventional concoction combines equal parts Gatorade, specifically the light blue Glacier Freeze flavour, and cheap red wine (under $12).

Gatorwine has taken social media by storm(Shutterstock)
Gatorwine has taken social media by storm(Shutterstock)

The trend gained momentum after popular YouTuber Andrew Rea, known as Binging with Babish, featured Gatorwine in a special tasting video. Rea, initially skeptical, gave the drink a try and found it surprisingly enjoyable.

“This is exactly what I need right now — some electrolytes, some booze,” Rea joked before trying the combination. After testing it out, Youtuber said, "It’s not like anything I’ve ever tasted. Ever. I don’t know what to do about it.... I definitely don’t like it as much as Sangria, but I don’t like it any less than that,” he said.

He also rated the drink, Gatorwine, a six out of 10, said that “in a very disgusting, perverse way, I like it.”

While the flavour profile is unique and may not appeal to everyone, many have found Gatorwine to be a refreshing and surprisingly tasty alternative to traditional cocktails. Some even compare it to Sangria due to the addition of fruit-flavored Gatorade.

News / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / Gatorwine: The latest viral drink trend sweeping the Internet
Follow Us On