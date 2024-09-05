Monsoon special: 5 refreshing sangrias to sip on during rainy season

As the monsoon rains patter against the windows and a cool breeze fills the air, there’s no better time to cozy up with a delicious sangria. While this classic Spanish drink is often associated with sunny summer days, it has a secret side: sangrias can be the perfect rainy-day companion when you add a touch of spice, warmth, and seasonal fruit. sangrias can be the perfect rainy-day companion when you add a touch of spice, warmth, and seasonal fruit

Here, we present some of the most delightful monsoon sangria recipes, each curated by expert mixologists and chefs who’ve added their unique twist to this timeless drink.

Zesty grapefruit sangria

A warming twist on the classic red wine sangria, this version incorporates spiced rum, cinnamon, and citrus for a comforting, full-bodied drink perfect for a chilly monsoon evening.

Ingredients:

120 ml fruity red wine (Shiraz recommended)

20 ml spiced rum

20 ml orange liqueur (Triple Sec)

1 grapefruit, sliced

1 cinnamon stick

60 ml orange juice

Ice cubes for serving

By Gaurav Prasad, Head Mixologist at Corrner Room

White berry bliss sangria

For those who prefer white wine, this sangria offers a berry-packed punch, balanced with a hint of spice from cinnamon and a citrus twist, making it an elegant choice for monsoon evenings.

Ingredients:

150 ml Chardonnay

Mixed berries (blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries)

Orange slices, apple slices

1 cinnamon stick

30 ml brandy

Cinnamon-sugar rim and orange slice for garnish

- By Bharat B. Makwana, Senior Bartender at Charlee

Orange smoky sangria

If you're craving a smoky twist on your sangria, this unique recipe uses red wine and port, enriched with warm spices and the aroma of apple wood smoke for an unforgettable drinking experience.

Ingredients:

90 ml red wine

60 ml port wine

30 ml orange juice

10 ml Cointreau

10 ml brandy

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

2 cloves

Orange slice & rosemary sprig for garnish

- By Chef Rollin Lasrado, Executive Chef – WEST, Smoke House Deli

Green Tea Sangria

For a healthier, guilt-free version, this green tea-based sangria offers all the flavor of a traditional sangria with the added benefits of antioxidants. Perfect for those who want to sip smartly during the rainy season.

Green tea sangria

Ingredients:

100 ml brewed green tea, cooled

½ cup orange juice

Simple syrup (to taste)

Lemon juice (to taste)

Apples (julienned or cubed)

- By Tushar Arora, Mixologist at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa

spicy sangria

For those who love a kick of heat, this spicy sangria by adds a tantalizing twist with jalapeños and green chilies to your rose wine while making it a fiery yet refreshing, for a monsoon.

Ingredients:

200 ml rosé wine

¼ cup simple syrup

¼ cup lime juice

30 ml tequila

2 jalapeño peppers

1 green chili

Diced fruits (apples, pineapples, oranges)

Mint or coriander leaves

-By Shubham Gandhi, Mixologist at The Yellow House, Goa IHCL SeleQtions