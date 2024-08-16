Rum Day 2024: Try these rum-based cocktails for your next house party
For Rum Day today, try these rum-based cocktails you can easily make at home in a jiffy
With Rum Day today, it's time to celebrate the liquor, which is made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane molasses or sugarcane juice. Originating from the Caribbean in the 17th century, it is now produced in every major sugar-producing region of the world like the Philippines.
Call in the weekend by mixing up these fun and versatile rum cocktails, perfect for a house party with your friends or colleagues.
Cuban Tempest
Ingredients
- Viva El Ron White Rum - 60ml
- Fresh lime wedges - 5 to 6 pieces
- Fresh min leaves - 8 to 10 pieces
- Passion fruit syrup - 25ml
- Soda
- Mint sprig and lime wedge - To garnish
Embrace the lush greenery of the monsoon season with a monsoon mojito. Fresh mint muddled with zesty lime and sweet simple syrup sets the stage for a dance of flavours. The addition of passion fruit syrup adds a delightful twist, making this mojito a must-try during the rainy season.
Kraken’s Black Elixir
Ingredients
- Kraken Black Spiced Rum - 60ml
- Elderflower syrup - 15ml
- Cola - To top-up
- Lime wedge - To garnish
It is a bold and mysterious cocktail blending Kraken Black Spiced Rum with elderflower syrup for a touch of floral sweetness. Topped with cola and garnished with a lime wedge, it offers a rich, refreshing taste with a hint of citrus. Perfect for those seeking adventure in a glass.
Bush Rumtini
Ingredients
- Bush Rum Passionfruit and Guava - 60ml
- Vanilla syrup - 10ml
- Brown sugar syrup - 10ml
- Lime juice - 10ml
- Bitters - 3 dashes
- Dried passionfruit wheel - To garnish
A tropical twist on the classic martini, featuring Bush Rum Passionfruit and Guava as its vibrant base. Enhance it with vanilla and brown sugar syrup for a sweet, rich depth and balanced with lime juice for a zesty kick. Three dashes of bitters add complexity, while a dried passionfruit wheel garnish completes this exotic and refreshing cocktail.
Signature Daiquiri
Ingredients
- Merser Signature Rum - 60ml
- Lime juice - 20ml
- Sugar syrup - 10ml
- Lime peel - To garnish
A refined and refreshing cocktail that highlights the smooth character of Merser Signature Rum. Combined with fresh lime juice and sugar syrup, this daiquiri offers a perfect balance of zesty citrus and subtle sweetness. Garnish with a lime peel for a sophisticated drink for those who appreciate timeless elegance in a glass.