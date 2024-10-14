Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Indian filter coffee secures second spot on TasteAtlas' list of top coffees worldwide

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2024 01:36 PM IST

South Indian filter coffee ranked second on TasteAtlas' list of the top 10 coffees worldwide, celebrated for its rich flavor and traditional brewing method.

South Indian filter coffee has earned international acclaim, securing the second spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the top 10 coffees worldwide. Known for its rich flavor and unique brewing process, this coffee is a staple in South Indian households and has now been recognized as a global favorite, second only to Cuba’s espresso.

South indian filter coffee
South indian filter coffee

The traditional method of brewing South Indian filter coffee involves a simple, stainless steel filter machine. The device consists of two chambers: the upper chamber holds the ground coffee, while the lower one collects the brewed coffee. Hot water is poured over the grounds, and the coffee slowly drips into the lower chamber, resulting in a strong, aromatic concoction. Many coffee enthusiasts set up the filter overnight, ensuring a fresh brew in the morning.

To prepare the coffee, this concentrated brew is mixed with warm milk and sugar. It is traditionally served in a small glass-like steel tumbler accompanied by a brass saucer, known as a 'dabara.' In a distinctive style, the coffee is poured back and forth between the tumbler and saucer to create a frothy texture before serving.

South Indian filter coffee's ranking reflects its cultural significance and wide popularity, both in India and globally. It stands among other international coffee favorites, such as Greece’s Espresso Freddo, Italian Cappuccino, and Turkish coffee. The drink's unique preparation and serving style, along with its bold flavor, have contributed to its rising recognition on the world stage.

TasteAtlas also listed other notable coffees, including Vietnamese Iced Coffee, Frappe from Greece, and Germany’s Eiskaffee. This diverse list showcases how coffee cultures around the world have developed unique brewing methods, with South Indian filter coffee now enjoying a spotlight among the world’s top beverages.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On