Try these coffee-based cocktails and celebrate International Coffee Day

The aromatic coffee is often pegged as just a bitter pick-me-drink morning drink. But, it can have multiple uses, such as in savoury dishes, meat rubs, desserts and more. Coffee in cocktails is a delightful fusion of rich and bold coffee with a creative flair in mixology. Whether it's the smooth sophistication of an Espresso Martini or the refreshing twist of an Orange Espresso Tonic, coffee cocktails offer something for everyone.

We explore a variety of coffee cocktails from around the world, showcasing how bartenders have found exciting ways to marry the worlds of caffeine and cocktails.

Espresso Martini

Created in the 1980s, the espresso martini is a perfect blend of the invigorating flavour of coffee with a bold punch of alcohol. A big hit in the cocktail culture, this drink has been re-imagined by several restaurants and in Delhi’s Khi Khi, Chef Tarun Sibal serves up The Kappi Please. “It is our take on the espresso martini. Made with filter coffee, homemade coffee liqueur, and coffee hydrosol, it is garnished with edible gold. Since coffee pairs well with refined vodka, it shines through with the vodka adding body and volume. The drink is served with a coffee candy and a cracker.”

Coffee Negroni

With September being recognised as Negroni Month, this classic Italian drink has sprouted many variations. One of them, the Cofee Negroni, is mixed up by Deepak Jiyal, Head Mixologist at The Piano Man in Delhi, who says, “The Coffee Negroni offers a bold, creative take on the classic cocktail, blending the rich flavors of coffee with the traditional combination of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari. The original cocktail has a bittersweet profile, which is enhanced by the coffee that adds depth and complexity. Served over ice with the traditional orange peel as a garnish, this variation balances the herbal bitterness of the Negroni with the smooth, robust taste of coffee, creating a sophisticated and unique experience."

Bavarian Coffee Cocktail

While cocktails usually inspire an image of a drink, which is iced to the nines, the Bavarian Coffee is delightful warm and indulgently creamy. Manoj Alphonse, Beverage Head, Bellona Hospitality, says, “Inspired by the towering Zugspitze peak in Bavaria, this strong brewed coffee is balanced with the smooth sweetness of Kahlua and the cool minty kick of peppermint schnapps. The addition of half and half gives it that creamy texture. Of course, no Bavarian coffee is complete without a crown of whipped cream. For an extra touch, I like to finish it off with a sprinkle of dark cocoa or a few chocolate shavings – it’s the ultimate cosy beverage for cold nights.”

Carajillo

During the Spanish colonial rule in Cuba, Spanish soldiers mixed their coffee with rum to give them courage or ‘coraje’ before the battle. This is how the cocktail earned its name Carajillo. It is traditionally made with coffee with liquor, typically brandy, rum, or Licor 43 (a Spanish liqueur with a vanilla-citrus flavour). Since it is a tad bit tough to procure it in Mumbai, Govind Singh. Bar Manager at Otra, says, “Our version includes Madeira and house-made creme de cacao, which introduces the coffee. The drink is topped with an amaretto cream, making it a great accompaniment to the Latin American cuisine served at the restaurant.” This drink is served as an after-dinner drink and can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on personal preference.

Orange Espresso Tonic

A punch of bold flavours with the zing from the orange juice, fizzy tonic water and a heady shot of espresso, this modern coffee cocktail is a popular addition to several menus. It has a unique balance of bitterness, sweetness, and effervescence. Chef Rashid Siddique of Eddies Cafe and Barr, Mumbai, says, “This cocktail is a refreshing twist to a coffee cocktail. The zesty Orange Espresso Tonic blends bold espresso with sparkling tonic and a burst of bright citrus for a bubbly, uplifting pick-me-up. This is perfect for those looking to enjoy their coffee with a splash of fruity excitement!” You can use Kahlua (coffee liqueur) or orange liqueur to amp up the flavours. Gin, vodka or tequila can also add a boozy twist