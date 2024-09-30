Zebra Striping: The smart drinking trend to prevent hangovers

Feeling rough after a night of partying? Say goodbye to hangovers with the hottest new trend: zebra striping! This new and clever way of drinking involves alternating between your fave alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic ones (Hello, H20!). Think of it as a hydration hack that lets you sip responsibly while still enjoying the vibes. This new and clever way of drinking involves alternating between your fave alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic ones(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Clinical dietician Simrat Kaur Bhui explains that this method reduces excessive alcohol consumption and its negative effects on the body. She also adds, “Alternate drinking does not put stress on the liver, and it also helps in improving hydration as the dehydration caused by alcohol reduces sense of decision-making and leads to dizziness and headache.”

Dietician Mariyam Bano from Shalby Hospital in Indore notes that switching between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages aids in hydration, slows alcohol absorption, and can help prevent typical side effects like hangovers. She emphasises that a mindful drinking approach allows you to enjoy social events without overindulging.

Here are a few tips for making the most of zebra striping:

● Plan ahead: Before going out, decide how many drinks you'll have and commit to alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

● Choose fun alternatives: Select enjoyable non-alcoholic drinks, such as mocktails or flavored water, to avoid feeling pressured to keep drinking alcohol

● Pace yourself: Take your time, pay attention to how you're feeling, and don’t rush through your drinks

Other strategies for moderate drinking include:

• Set your limits

• Know what your body says

• Eat before and during

• Choose wisely and try to not mix spirits

• Avoid sugary drinks

• Alternate drinking

• Consider abstaining

Remember: Even moderate drinking carries health risks. If you have concerns, consult a healthcare professional.