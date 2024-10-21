Menu Explore
Everything to know about bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding outfit

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share pictures from her pre-wedding festivities and she looked absolutely stunning in a coral pink silk saree.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share glimpses of her pre-wedding ceremony in Visakhapatnam, celebrating a traditional ritual surrounded by close family. In the post, she is seen participating in the Godhuma Raayi Pasupu ceremony, a South Indian pre-wedding ritual that symbolises the auspicious beginning of marriage festivities. The event marks a key moment in the lead-up to the wedding, with the bride-to-be being adorned and prepared for the celebrations. The actor wrote, ‘Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. An so it begins.’

The post quickly got viral with thousands of likes and comments with many of her followers sharing their appreciation for her simple, traditional look. Here's all the details about her pre-wedding look.

Sobhita Dhulipala during her pre wedding festivities (Source: instagram)
Sobhita Dhulipala during her pre wedding festivities (Source: instagram)



Decoding Sobhita Dhulipala's pre wedding look

For the occasion, Sobhita Dhulipala stays true to her South Indian roots with a traditional coral pink silk saree passed down by her aunt. The saree features a broad green and gold border, paired with a coral pink pleated section and cream drape, with a blend of festive colours without being overly ornate.

Sobhita completes the look with green glass bangles on her wrists. Gold kadas are also added to balance the simplicity of the bangles with a touch of elegance. Her hair is styled in a low bun, adorned with jasmine flowers, a traditional choice that adds a cultural element to her look.

Her jewellery choice is minimal but fitting for the occasion. She pairs her saree with traditional gold jhumkas, a staple in bridal wear, and a small maang tikka. For her beauty look, Sobhita's keeps her skin fresh and luminous, without heavy makeup. Her lips and eyes being done in soft, neutral tones complementing her outfit.



