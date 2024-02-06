Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus' retro hair draws wild reactions!
The pop singer who rocked a voluminous retro hairdo to the awards night, saw folks taking to social media to share what they felt about it
The 2024 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena LA will go down for it's superb performances and of course, it's style moments. And amidst the line-up all eyes were definitely on Miley Cyrus. The singer and songwriter, who won her first Grammy award for Flowers, rocked a her custom Maison Margiela sheer dress in gold (it was made from a staggering 14,000 gold safety pins) with a pair of gold heels and what also grabbed the spotlight was her huge bouffant, a nod to a 70s, Barbarella theme. Some felt it was very Raquel Welch, others likened it to Kurt Russell, while yet others wondered of it was a nod to her godmother Dolly Parton or the soap opera Dynasty. Miley's streaked brown hair also brought about a slew of reactions online. Here's what folks had to say about it...