 Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus' retro hair draws wild reactions! - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus' retro hair draws wild reactions!

Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus' retro hair draws wild reactions!

By Ismat Tahseen
Feb 06, 2024 06:24 PM IST

The pop singer who rocked a voluminous retro hairdo to the awards night, saw folks taking to social media to share what they felt about it

The 2024 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena LA will go down for it's superb performances and of course, it's style moments. And amidst the line-up all eyes were definitely on Miley Cyrus. The singer and songwriter, who won her first Grammy award for Flowers, rocked a her custom Maison Margiela sheer dress in gold (it was made from a staggering 14,000 gold safety pins) with a pair of gold heels and what also grabbed the spotlight was her huge bouffant, a nod to a 70s, Barbarella theme. Some felt it was very Raquel Welch, others likened it to Kurt Russell, while yet others wondered of it was a nod to her godmother Dolly Parton or the soap opera Dynasty. Miley's streaked brown hair also brought about a slew of reactions online. Here's what folks had to say about it...

Miley Cyrus rocks a bouffant hairstyle at the Grammy Awards 2024
Miley Cyrus rocks a bouffant hairstyle at the Grammy Awards 2024

Folks shared mixed reactions to Miley's hairdo
Folks shared mixed reactions to Miley's hairdo(X)
One of them posted about its sheer volume
One of them posted about its sheer volume (X)
Another said it deserved its own star on the Walk of Fame
Another said it deserved its own star on the Walk of Fame(X)
© 2024 HindustanTimes
