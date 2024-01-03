Take style inspo from these Bollywood celebs for your next getaway
From flowy cover ups to tone-on-tone styles, here is how you can jet set in style for your next weekend getaway like these celebs
Slit sass
For a date night out on your staycation, emulate actor Samantha’s fit in a strappy satin slip dress in lavender colour. With a thigh-high slit, gathered design and backless details, it will be a show-stopping number. A layered gold necklace and metallic strappy pumps gave the finishing touch.
Floral fiesta
To add that floral funk to your getaway wardrobe, take inspo from actor Katrina Kaif and invest in a shirt dress that is voluminous and comes with long sleeves. With a nipped waist and orange and green cavendish rose-print all over, it can be rounded off with minimal accessories for a sunset date.
Flowy cover up
In need of some ocean therapy? Along with packing your swimsuit essentials, do not miss out on including a flowy cover up in a solid hue like black as seen on actor Karisma Kapoor. A cover up can instantly elevate the look with the peek a boo effect and an oversized straw hit for that functional yet fashionable statement.
Dopamine drama
Planning to shop till you drop on the trip? Style a lime green full-sleeved crop top with a high-waisted pant like actor Disha Patani and stay comfortable yet stylish. Messy hair and chunky dad sneakers to finish.
Tonal trick
Keep it simple and elegant in a tone-on-tone style like actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Be it brunch or while out sightseeing, a loose light brown top paired with a pair of nude-hued flared pants will give off quiet luxury energy effortlessly. Accessorise with an arm stack and gold earrings.
Hanky hem
Like actor Rakul Preet Singh, keep it chic in a hanky hem dress for your next getaway to the beachside. With busy prints and a strapless neckline, the fit can be capped off with chain sandals, a dainty neckpiece and black sunglasses. A neatly pulled low bun will perfectly complement the look.
Pastel play
For a basic and comfortable outfit, take a leaf from actor Diana Penty’s stylebook and team a pastel blue crop top with beige linen pants. Close off with a chunky neckpiece, stud earrings and black sunglasses.