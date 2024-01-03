close_game
Take style inspo from these Bollywood celebs for your next getaway

Jan 03, 2024

From flowy cover ups to tone-on-tone styles, here is how you can jet set in style for your next weekend getaway like these celebs

Slit sass

Katrina Kaif in a white floral dress
Katrina Kaif in a white floral dress
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a satin slit dress
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a satin slit dress

For a date night out on your staycation, emulate actor Samantha’s fit in a strappy satin slip dress in lavender colour. With a thigh-high slit, gathered design and backless details, it will be a show-stopping number. A layered gold necklace and metallic strappy pumps gave the finishing touch.

Floral fiesta

Katrina Kaif in a white floral dress
Katrina Kaif in a white floral dress

To add that floral funk to your getaway wardrobe, take inspo from actor Katrina Kaif and invest in a shirt dress that is voluminous and comes with long sleeves. With a nipped waist and orange and green cavendish rose-print all over, it can be rounded off with minimal accessories for a sunset date.

Flowy cover up

Karisma Kapoor in a black cover up dress
Karisma Kapoor in a black cover up dress

In need of some ocean therapy? Along with packing your swimsuit essentials, do not miss out on including a flowy cover up in a solid hue like black as seen on actor Karisma Kapoor. A cover up can instantly elevate the look with the peek a boo effect and an oversized straw hit for that functional yet fashionable statement.

Dopamine drama

Disha Patani wears a green crop top and linen pants
Disha Patani wears a green crop top and linen pants

Planning to shop till you drop on the trip? Style a lime green full-sleeved crop top with a high-waisted pant like actor Disha Patani and stay comfortable yet stylish. Messy hair and chunky dad sneakers to finish.

Tonal trick

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a tone-on-tone style
Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a tone-on-tone style

Keep it simple and elegant in a tone-on-tone style like actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Be it brunch or while out sightseeing, a loose light brown top paired with a pair of nude-hued flared pants will give off quiet luxury energy effortlessly. Accessorise with an arm stack and gold earrings.

Hanky hem

Rakul Preet Singh in a hanky hem dress
Rakul Preet Singh in a hanky hem dress

Like actor Rakul Preet Singh, keep it chic in a hanky hem dress for your next getaway to the beachside. With busy prints and a strapless neckline, the fit can be capped off with chain sandals, a dainty neckpiece and black sunglasses. A neatly pulled low bun will perfectly complement the look.

Pastel play

Diana Penty in a pastel colour crop top and pants
Diana Penty in a pastel colour crop top and pants

For a basic and comfortable outfit, take a leaf from actor Diana Penty’s stylebook and team a pastel blue crop top with beige linen pants. Close off with a chunky neckpiece, stud earrings and black sunglasses.

