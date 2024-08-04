Meet Beacon the therapy dog: Team USA's unexpected MVP at the 2024 Olympic Trials

As the Paris Olympics 2024 progresses, we see a myriad of MVPs surface. Most Valuable Players are usually those who dominate the sport with skill and finesse, but the newest Most Valuable Pup of Team USA doesn't even have sports-related credentials! Beacon, the therapy dog

Meet Beacon the therapy dog who's become an unlikely hero and a source of comfort and support for the USA Gymnastics team. The 4-year-old golden retriever has been making waves off the field, providing emotional support and boosting team morale in ways no one expected.

Beacon with Tracey Callahan Molnar(Instagram)

Along with his handler Tracey Callahan Molnar — a Pasadena resident with 40 years of experience in USA Rhythmic Gymnastics — Beacon has been providing comfort to athletes and coaches at various competitions and training camps since May 2023.

Much before becoming the face of pet therapy for the USA Gymnastics team, Beacon used to be a therapy dog at a hospital. There he worked to lower the stress of those in the outpatient rehab, emergency department, pediatric department and wherever else he was needed.

What is he up to now?

Beacon's most recent gig was comforting athletes in the lead-up to the 2024 Olympic Trials. The night before the trials began, Beacon dedicated his services to help ease the nerves of the women's national gymnastics team. This specific meet was particularly tough, with two of the country's top prospects suffering injuries, leaving the team heartbroken.

Shilese Jones, a two-time world champion, injured her knee during vault warmup while Kayla DiCello, a promising gymnast, withdrew after an Achilles injury. The emotional toll was evident as athletes including Olympic medallist Suni Lee struggled to hold back tears. Amid the chaos, Beacon stepped in.

"Thank god for Beacon" posted Suni Lee after the first night of trials

He and his owner Tracey, spent 40 minutes comforting the gymnasts and coaches. Beacon provided much-needed solace with his soft fur and calming presence, offering himself up for back rubs and belly scratches, helping the team cope with a challenging night.

“He will turn on a dime without seeing who it is. He picks up on the stress and will pull to that person immediately,” said Tracy to ESPN. Beacon's role as a therapy dog extends beyond just comforting athletes and he has become a crucial part of Team USA's emotional support system! Who wouldn't love this furry ball of joy?