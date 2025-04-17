Thanda Island: The place where anything is possible

Some places steal your breath, others steal your heart. Jumeirah Thanda Island does both. Nestled in the Indian Ocean off Tanzania's coast, this private island retreat is where time slows down, indulgence feels effortless, and Nature takes center stage. Jumeirah, a name that has redefined luxury since the Burj Al Arab first graced Dubai's skyline, makes a bold new statement with its first African venture. Partnering with the Thanda Group, Jumeirah has introduced Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania and Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa, setting a new benchmark for exclusive, sustainable luxury. An aerial view of Jumeirah Thanda island

"Our goal is to create destinations that offer something truly special - enriching, rooted in culture, and genuinely unforgettable," says Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer & Interim CEO, Jumeirah.

The art of barefoot luxury

Four-poster bed at Jumeirah Thanda

Jumeirah Thanda Island embraces the concept of "barefoot luxury"— an escape where simplicity meets grandeur. My beachfront villa was the epitome of tranquillity, featuring a private infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a grand four-poster bed draped in white linen, and an open-air bathtub designed for soaking in Nature's beauty. One of the island's most striking features? A commitment to digital detox. Just the rhythm of the waves and the whisper of the wind. Discreet housekeeping ensures every guest feels as if they have the island to themselves. With only five luxury suites and two traditional Swahili Bandas, it's the very definition of secluded indulgence.

An arrival unlike any other

Island pool at Jumeirah Thanda.

My journey began in Dar es Salaam, where a 30-minute helicopter ride lifted me away from the ordinary. Below, the Indian Ocean stretched in endless shades of blue. Then, out of nowhere - a private island appeared like a mirage. The welcome was warm, authentic, and full of soul - cool towels, fresh coconut water, and the rhythmic beats of live Swahili music. From the first step, I knew — this wasn't just a resort. It was an experience.

A sanctuary for the senses

Luxury here isn't just about lavish accommodations - it's about well-being, balance, and connection. The beachside spa offers a retreat for the senses, with holistic treatments infused with indigenous botanicals. Ocean-inspired massages, deep-tissue therapies, and sunrise yoga on the beach set the tone for pure relaxation. Every treatment is designed to harmonise body, mind and soul - an experience that lingers long after you leave.

Adventure with purpose

At Jumeirah Thanda Island, every experience is tailored - to thrill, to soothe, to awaken. Snorkel with turtles, sail a traditional dhow, or kayak through crystal-clear waters. On land, guided bird walks reveal Tanzania's rich biodiversity. Beyond its beauty, Thanda Island is committed to conservation and community upliftment. Through Star for Life Tanzania NGO, it supports different initiatives for children and young adults, including DEVENT, which empowers Mafia Island's youth and entrepreneurs with business skills for a sustainable future. This is luxury that gives back.

Culinary magic

Seafood platter at Jumeirah Thanda.

Here, food is an art form. Every meal - crafted by the island's private chef - celebrates local Tanzanian ingredients with international finesse. For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, Jumeirah invited Chef Kevin Roehrig (Executive Chef at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam) for an exclusive five-night dining event.

"This menu is a fusion of Tanzanian soul and European artistry - a true culinary journey," says Chef Kevin Roehrig. From King Fish Tataki with a Swahili fennel crust to Rock Lobster Carpaccio with yuzu passion fruit sauce, every dish is crafted to be savoured by the sea, where every bite becomes a memory.

For reservations: reservations.thanda@jumeirah.com or call us on +27 32 586 0149

By Shaila Thakur Masih

This trip was sponsored by Jumeirah.