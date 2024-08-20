What's hot: From Thailand tour packages to travel-friendly copper bottles

IRCTC launches tour packages to Thailand, beginning from Kochi Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched tour packages to Thailand starting at ₹57,650 and onwards including air tickets from Kochi and back, air-conditioned vehicles, comfortable accommodation, meals in Indian restaurants, entry tickets at all the tourist centres, service of a local guide who speaks English, visa processing fees as well as travel insurance. The package includes a five-day trip starting August 23, with visits to places like Sriracha Tiger Zoo, a boat ride to Coral Island, a floating market of Pattaya and more. There are limited seats available. IRCTC launches Thailand tour packages from Kochi(Shutterstock)

India has emerged as the sixth largest source of tourists for Moscow, with more Indians choosing Moscow as a prime destination for conducting business events. According to Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, this highlights India’s growing importance as a key tourism market for Moscow.

Jaypee Plus Copper Bottle



Copper water bottles with glasses from Jaypee Plus.

Enjoy a refreshing and long-lasting sip of water while travelling with this combo of a copper water bottle and glasses by Jaypee Plus. The bottle is a lightweight, leak-proof bottle of 900 ml designed to store water efficiently, making it travel-friendly and healthy. The combo includes two copper glasses with a capacity of 250 ml each. It is safe, hygienic, durable and easy to maintain.

Available: jaypeeplus.com

Price: ₹1,850

Miraggio Denice 2.0 Tote Bag

Denice 2.0 Tote Bag from Miraggio

With this Denice 2.0 Tote Bag by Miraggio, you can carry as much or as little as you wish. It features trim details on the edges and zipper closure with a laptop compartment, card slots, slip pockets, a zipper pocket, pen slots and a key holder, making it easy to organise. The bag also comes with a detachable strap for shoulder and crossbody wear. It is a chic bag with a pebble-grained exterior, in faux leather.

Available: miraggiolife.com

Price: ₹5,999