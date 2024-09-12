US Open: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams try the viral Honey Deuce cocktail

The US Open, one of the world's most famous tennis tournaments, kicked off on August 25 in New York. And with it, the tournament's signature drink, the Honey Deuce cocktail, has taken center stage. The deuce is a tennis term for when the players are tied at 40-40

Priced at $23 ( ₹1,931), this refreshing tennis-themed drink is a unique blend of vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, garnished with three tennis ball-shaped honeydew melons.

The drink's creator, restaurateur Nick Moutone, always knew it had the potential to be a hit. "Once social media took hold, people shared photos worldwide, and it took on a life of its own," he said.

The Honey Deuce has become a cultural phenomenon, with its souvenir cup featuring the names of past US Open champions.

Even tennis legend Serena Williams tried it for the first time and shared her reaction on TikTok. "Honey, that's not deuce," she joked. “That's called Honey, ad-in, or Honey ace. Let's rename it!”

Singer Taylor Swift enjoying a Honey Deuce cocktail(Photo: Instagram)

Moreover, singer Taylor Swift and model Kendal Jenner also enjoyed the Honey Deuce, the signature cocktail of the US Open during their recent visit.