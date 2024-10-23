Delhi AQI crosses 300 mark: Essential tips to shield your skin

Delhi's air quality has severely taken a hit with AQI (Air Quality Index) surpassing 300 signalling health concerns. The second stage of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) has been implemented in the Capital, banning the use of coal and firewood. Skin loses the vital moisture as these pollutants cause dehydration and increase the likelihood of dryness and irritation

As per experts, the rise in level of air pollution can also wreak havoc on your skin. “Increasing levels of air pollution expose the skin to harmful substances that can pierce the skin's outer layer, such as chemicals, smoke, and dust,” shares Dr Deepti Rana, Senior Consultant – Dermatologist, Max Hospital, Noida.

Skin loses the vital moisture as these pollutants cause dehydration and increase the likelihood of dryness and irritation. Dr Rana further adds that the pollution causes premature wrinkles, fine lines, and increased pigmentation (dark patches) over time.

Additionally, it triggers flare-ups of pre-existing skin disorders such as dermatitis, acne, and eczema. Continuous exposure can impair the skin's natural barrier, leaving it more susceptible to infections and environmental harm.

What skincare routine should we follow to protect our skin from the harmful effects of air pollutants?

According to Dr Rana, one should start by using a mild, gentle cleanser at least twice a day to remove dirt, pollution particles, and impurities without stripping away natural oils.

Follow with a hydrating moisturiser that suits your skin type, ensuring the skin remains nourished and forms a protective barrier against pollutants. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with high SPF daily is essential, even on cloudy days, as it shields the skin from harmful UV rays and prevents premature aging. Incorporating antioxidants like Vitamin C in your routine can further protect the skin by neutralising free radicals caused by pollution.

What are the best practices and things to avoid during periods of high air pollution?

• Drinking lots of water is essential during times of high air pollution because it keeps your skin hydrated from the inside out and aids in the removal of toxins.

• A diet high in vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids can help shield the skin from pollution's harmful effects.

• Refrain from spending excessive amounts of time outside, particularly during the hours when pollution is at its worst.

• If required, wear masks and other gear. Steer clear of harsh skincare products that deplete the skin's moisture barrier, and keep your hands off your face to stop pollutants from spreading.

• If irritation or damage to the skin occurs, get treatment right away from a dermatologist.