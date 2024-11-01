DIY face packs to protect your skin from high AQI after Diwali

With Diwali celebrations now wrapping up, many of us will have a new skincare challenge to battle. The rising Air Quality Index (AQI) and pollution levels in the Capital region will spell out trouble for the skin constantly exposed to the atmosphere, especially the face, making it more prone to dryness, irritation, and breakouts. It becomes all the more vital to safeguard it against the harmful pollutants in the air with a new skincare regime. We spoke to dermatologists to get insights into DIY face pack recipes that help reduce effects of the pollution for oily, normal and dry skin types. Experts suggest DIY face packs tailored for oily, normal, and dry skin types to combat the effects of pollution(Photo: Shutterstock)

For oily skin

People will oily skin face the challenge of intensified oil production during excessive airborne toxins. To counter this, Dr Neha Khuraana, dermatologist and founder of House of Aesthetics shares a face pack recipe that helps in detoxifying and reducing excess oil from the skin.

Ingredients:

1. Multani mitti (Fuller’s Earth)

2. Rose water

Method:

Mix equal quantities of multani mitti and rose water in a bowl until smooth paste forms. Apply a layer across the face avoiding the eye area for about 10-15 minutes. Once the paste starts drying, rinse with lukewarm water.

“The nature of multani mitti makes it suitable for oily skin types because of its ability to absorb excess oil and dirt from the skin. The role of rose water is to hydrate and calm the skin and thus, this pack is ideal for those with oily skin types,” shares Dr Neha.

For normal skin

Those with normal skin type can also feel adverse effects of pollution like patches of dryness and dullness across the face. Dr Aashna Kanchwala, Senior Consultant, Derma Puritys and cosmetologist & aesthetic physician suggests a moisturising turmeric and yoghurt face pack to restore the skin’s glow.

Ingredients:

1. Two tablespoons of yoghurt

2. One tablespoon of turmeric powder

Method:

Mix the yoghurt and turmeric powder in a bowl to create a creamy paste. Apply gently on the skin for 10 minutes and rinse off with cool water.

“Yoghurt aids in moisturizing and smoothing the skin while turmeric works as a natural anti-inflammatory agent and calms the skin,” adds Dr Aashna.

For dry skin

High levels of pollution can be rough on the skin, especially dry skin types. Dr Noopur Jain, Chief Consultant, dermatologist and founder, Skinzest advises a deeply hydrating aloe vera and honey pack to combat dryness and add moisture.

Ingredients:

1. Honey

2. Aloe vera

Method:

Mix equal proportions of aloe vera and honey in a bowl until a paste-like consistency is achieved. Apply it on the face and neck for a minimum of 15 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

“The ingredients are quite beneficial for the dry skin type - honey possesses hydrating properties and is antibacterial while aloe vera acts as a skin calming agent,” remarks Dr Noopur.