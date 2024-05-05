Do day and night serums work differently?

In the hot summer, lightweight serums are a de rigueur part of the beauty regimen. Fast absorbing and non-greasy, they are of different types from oil-control serums to those with vitamin C and niacinamide to even out skin tone and help reduce sun damage.



'Around 6-8 hours of sleep gives good time for a night serum to repair the skin'

But did you know serums are also meant to work differently in the day and night? Dr Pallavi Sule, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, says, “Have you noticed that after a good night sleep, your skin looks fresh and radiant? The reason for that is that at night the skin goes into repair mode. It attempts to undo all the damage that has happened during the day from the suns UV rays or pollution, etc. When you apply a night serums , it allows for enough of time to correct and repair the skin during the 6-8 hours of sleep. Also, usually, night serums consist of retinols and depigmenting agents. Retinols are photosensitive hence they are incorporated in the night regimes." Keep your face serums separate for the day and night (Adobe stock)

In contrast to this are day serums. Dr Sule adds, “These serums usually consist of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, coenzyme complex and at times, brightening agents. These are not photosensitive, hence day application will not give any side effects.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Choose what suits you best

Always check with your dermatologist and then go in for the serum that suits you and do a do a patch test before starting any application. Dr Sule outlines the serums for each skin type and the ingredients that go into each:

Dry skin: For dry skin, go with a product that is moisturising, for a soft, supple look. In serum formulations, one must look for hyaluronic acid , ceramides, glycerin, niacinamide, squalene, aloe vera, panthenol, vitamin E, peptides and green tea extracts.

Oily skin: Oily skin is characterised by large oil-producing pores. Serums help in minimizing the oil production and tightening of the pores. Common ingredients here are salicylic acid, niacinamide, witch hazel extract, hyaluronic acid, retinol and mattifying agents.

Acne-prone skin: Serums specific for acne-prone skin help to unclog pores, reduce acne breakouts and kills the bacteria. Some common ingredients are salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, retinoids, niacinamide, zinc and green tea extract.

REMEMBER