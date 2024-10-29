Is bone broth the miracle liquid that celebs and influencers are claiming it to be?

Social media has exploded as users are creating videos touting the benefits of drinking bone broth regularly. A quick search on Instagram will lead you down a rabbit hole of creators preparing bone broth in multiple ways, talking about herbs and veggies to add and recipes to use it in. With celebrities like actor Salma Hayek and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner drinking it, influencers have also spoken about how their hair, skin, nails and health have improved after they added this liquid gold, a term coined by TikTokers, to their diet. Bone broth is being called liquid gold(unsplash)

What is bone broth?

Made by slowly cooking animal bones and tissues in water to create a protein-rich liquid, bone contains nutrients such as collagen, amino acids, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. These components support joint health, reduce inflammation, and improve gut health by soothing the digestive tract, explains Dr Shuchi Sharma, Chief Dietician, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune. “Additionally, the collagen in bone broth can enhance skin hydration, making it popular for both joint and skin support. The broth’s rich mineral content also contributes to stronger bones and overall well-being,” she adds.

With the market for this precious liquid expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031 in the US, we can see an expected trend of more people jumping on this bandwagon. Add to it the move towards natural and holistic wellness solutions, bone broth might be an answer for preventative healthcare. While it has gained a lot of popularity online, there is very little scientific research regarding consuming bone broth.

Liquid gold that is the answer to everything?

“Bone broth is basically a high-protein soup that can help you reach your daily protein intake and maintain adequate muscle mass,” shares Suman Agarwal, Founder and Nutritionist of SelfcarebySuman, adding, “To compare, a cup of bone broth would have 9 gms of protein. The commercially available chicken stock would have around 5 to 6 gms, and chicken broth (no bones) would be 1-2 gms.”

Bone broth can be safely had daily, however, it is recommended to be had 2 to 3 times a week. Stick to a recommended serving of 1 cup (200-250 ml) if you are consuming it daily, adds Agarwal.

To make bone broth at home, The recipe is simple - wash and clean the bones of either chicken or pigs. Roast it in an oven till brown or cook it in a pan. Add water, herbs, spices, and lemon to a cooker. Let it cook till the bones break down and you end up with a jiggly semi-liquid, brownish broth that can be drunk, either hot or cold. It can also be used as the foundation for rice pudding, stews, soups, and sauces in recipes, in place of water.

Dt. Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition And Dietetics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, says, “If you’re looking for vegetarian alternatives to bone broth, make nut broth by blending soaked nuts or seeds (like cashews or sunflower seeds) with water and seasonings. This is a creamy alternative that adds healthy fats and protein. Lotus stem can also be turned into a collagen-rich broth.” On the other hand, Dr Sharma believes there is no vegetarian equivalent to bone broth, “alternatives like vegetable broth with seaweed or miso offer some health benefits, but they do not match the nutrient profile of bone broth”.

Bone broth is rich in glutamine an amino acid and is particularly beneficial in reducing gut inflammation. Agarwalsays, “It is an easily digestible form of protein as it is cooked thoroughly and for many hours. And so drinking bone broth often could help those with leaky gut or gut dysbiosis.”

Dr Sharma adds that bone broth can be consumed at any time of the day, many people consume bone broth daily, often in the morning before eating. “This timing can aid nutrient absorption since the body processes the broth on an empty stomach. While drinking bone broth every day can provide ongoing benefits, it is not essential for everyone.”

Negative side effects

The ease of convenience can have you reaching for ready-made broths, however, individuals should monitor sodium content, particularly in store-bought varieties. Dr Shuchi Sharma says, “Be cautious of potential digestive discomfort from regular high intake. For most, bone broth is safe, though those with kidney concerns or specific dietary restrictions should consult a doctor/dietician before incorporating it regularly. Chicken, beef, and fish are the most common animal sources for bone broth, each providing unique nutritional profiles.”

Dr Sharma says, “Few recent studies have also shown that glucosamine, present in bone broth, can act as a toxic agent against certain malignant cell lines while demonstrating minimal toxicity to healthy tissues. Glucosamine has shown promise in halting metastatic progression in colon, breast, and prostate cancers. By incorporating bone broth into the diet, individuals may potentially support the body’s natural defence mechanisms and inhibit the spread of cancer cells.”

When to Drink Bone Broth?

Morning: A warm cup of bone broth might give you a healthy start to the day.

Before bedtime: It can aid in relaxation and enhance sleep quality.

Between meals, bone broth can provide a filling, low-calorie snack. As a soup and stew base: It enhances the flavour and nutritional value of your recipe.

recipe.

inputs by Dt. Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition And Dietetics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi