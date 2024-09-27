Sara Ali Khan's EMS workout might just be your new health fix; here's everything you need to know about it

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have frequently been spotted leaving gyms and soccer fields, highlighting their family's genuine dedication to fitness. Recently, Sara's fitness coach Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share a glimpse of an intriguing new workout routine she introduced Sara to — Electronic Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training, a cutting-edge workout that’s been gaining popularity within celebrity circles for its efficiency. Sara Ali Khan's new EMS workout might just be your new health fix

In an interview with Elle, Sara revealed her fitness goals saying, “My fitness goal is to wake up every morning and get in at least an hour of some form of exercise so I am a stronger and happier version of myself. I think the hormones that one has going after a good workout and just the feeling of satisfaction and conviction in yourself after a good workout is irreplaceable. That feel-good-serotonin that just rushes through your body is my goal.”

What is EMS?

EMS stands for Electro Muscle Stimulation, a technique that involves wearing a suit fitted with electrodes over your workout gear. These electrodes target major muscle groups, sending small electrical impulses that cause the muscles to contract. Some studios offer wireless suits powered by low-voltage batteries, while others connect directly to a control panel and while it might feel a bit strange at first, there is no pain to be expected.

During an EMS session, the electric impulses mimic the natural contractions of muscles. According to experts, this method can produce results similar to a 90-minute workout in just 15 to 20 minutes. By incorporating familiar exercises like squats and lunges, EMS elevates the intensity, making each movement feel more impactful.

In India, the price for this treatment varies. A smaller unit that may be more pseudo-science than effective starts from ₹3,000 to a full suit costing around ₹80,000.

Does it really work?

“Currently, it's difficult to say to what extent EMS is effective in boosting results. Most of the current research does not support its use as an effective method for hypertrophy or recovery,” says functional movement coach James Taylor to Byrdie. “One study in the European Journal of Applied Physiology found that EMS did cause a slight strength increase in both healthy humans and athletes. However, until researchers find common results on a continuous basis, it will be difficult to believe some of the more extraordinary claims for EMS. But if you have the means and the right expectations going in, then there is no harm in trying EMS if you really want to do everything in your power to maximise your training efforts,” he says.

Who should avoid EMS?

While EMS is generally safe and suitable for low-impact workouts, it’s not for everyone. Individuals who are pregnant or have conditions like pacemakers, seizure disorders, or active blood clots should avoid this training method. As with any new fitness program, consulting a healthcare professional is essential before diving in.

Sara’s exploration of EMS training highlights the exciting intersection of technology and fitness. As she continues to innovate her workout routines, she invites her followers to consider new ways to enhance their health and well-being. With the promise of quick, efficient workouts, EMS is becoming a compelling option for those looking to take their fitness journey to the next level.