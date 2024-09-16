World’s most expensive cocktail: ‘Marrow Martini’ at 10 lakh with 150 diamonds

An Italian restaurant in Chicago located on State Street called Adalina has introduced the world’s most expensive martini, priced at $13,000, which is approximately ₹10,90,412. This extravagant creation is a collaboration between Marrow Fine, a high-end jewellery brand, and Adalina, an Italian restaurant in Chicago

This luxury cocktail is made with smoked heirloom tomato water and lemon basil olive oil.

What sets this martini apart is its inclusion of a 9-carat diamond tennis necklace, featuring 150 diamonds set in 14k yellow gold. The cocktail combines unique garden flavours with Clase Azul Mezcal.

This extravagant creation is a collaboration between Marrow Fine, a high-end jewellery brand, and the restaurant.

It was developed by Michelin Guide’s "Sommelier of the Year" Colin Hofer. According to the official pages of the restaurant and jeweller, “The Marrow Martini was created by Adalina’s sommelier and general manager Colin Hofer. With unique garden flavors and Clase Azul Mezcal, we collaborated with the Adalina team to add a touch of Marrow to the drink. This $13k smoked heirloom tomato martini comes with a 9-carat diamond tennis necklace featuring 150 diamonds in 14k yellow gold.”

On social media, reactions have varied: one user commented, “I saw this on the news this morning!!! Love it!!!” while another wrote, “Casual Friday.”