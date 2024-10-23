1 killed as building collapses amid heavy rains in Bengaluru

A 26-year-old labourer was killed, five others were injured on Tuesday after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya area of Bengaluru as heavy rainfall continued to lash the IT hub for nearly a week, officials aware of the matter said, adding that 13 people, including those injured, have been rescued so far, while operations are underway to find several still feared trapped under the debris. An under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

According to police, the seven-storey under-construction building collapsed in Hennur area of Bengaluru around 4 pm.

Additional commissioner of police (West), N Satish, identified the deceased as 26-year-old construction worker Arman, a resident of Bihar. “Twenty people were inside the building at the time of the incident. So far, 13 have been rescued from under the debris. Of those injured, three are currently critical,” he said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with dog squads, have been deployed at the site as the search continues for the people trapped under the debris. Rescue teams, including personnel from the Hennur Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and fire and emergency services, have also been rushed to the site.

According to director general of fire services, Prashant Kumar Thakur, five people are currently trapped in the building and the rescue teams were waiting for professional concrete cutters to remove the debris.

He added: “After investigation, we would know how many people have died. We are now trying to rescue the people who are trapped under the debris... Around 15-20 labourers were living in the building. There were other labourers who lived in the shed near the building... Efforts are underway to rescue them.”

A CCTV footage from the site showed a seven-storey building collapsing amid shrieks and calls for help. BBMP officials, however, indicated that the structure was only permitted to have four floors, raising concerns about construction violations.

Jaya Krishnan, a local resident who rushed to the scene after hearing screams, recalled the incident: “The collapse came out of nowhere. There were no sounds or anything of that sort.”

Ahmed, a contractor who was working at the site, said: “I didn’t see the building fall, I came after hearing the screams,” he said, attributing the collapse to a “weak basement”.

Additional commissioner Satish said a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered based on statements from the injured.

This collapse coincided with Bengaluru experiencing its heaviest rainfall in 27 years. Between Monday and Tuesday morning, the city recorded an astonishing 186.2 mm of rain, marking the highest 24-hour rainfall in October since 1997, when the city received 178.9 mm. The northern and western regions of Bengaluru, particularly neighbourhoods like Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura, and Chowdeshwari Nagar, have been severely affected, resulting in widespread waterlogging. Bengaluru has been witnessing continuous rain, with several parts of the city, especially North Bengaluru, seeing waterlogging, potholes and traffic.

According to the BBMP, Yelahanka received 157 mm (six inches) rain in just six hours from Tuesday midnight to Tuesday 6 am

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the disaster, rescue operations face significant challenges due to traffic congestion and ongoing rainfall. Relatives of those trapped have gathered at the site, urgently pleading with authorities to expedite rescue efforts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that rainfall continued throughout the day, further complicating rescue operations.

In a statement from the chief minister’s office, it was noted that heavy rainfall has occurred in the Yelahanka, Mahadevapura, and Dasarahalli zones over the past 72 hours. The downpours have caused lakes to overflow, leading to excess water flowing into stormwater drains and resulting in waterlogging in various areas. Chowdeshwari Nagar recorded the highest rainfall in history, with 160 mm of rain.

“In total, Bengaluru has recorded 245 mm of rain this October, making it the fourth-highest rainfall for the month. To manage the flood-affected areas and respond swiftly to emergencies, teams from the municipal corporation, NDRF, SDRF, and fire services are working around the clock. The ongoing rainfall has caused significant challenges, including 1,079 flooded homes, 30 areas with waterlogging, and 199 fallen trees and branches,” read the statement.

Heavy overnight rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday led to flooding and inundation of several areas in north Bengaluru, specifically at Yelahanka and areas around Doddabommasandra Lake. For the second time in two weeks, Kendriya Vihar apartments at Yelahanka were inundated

To address these issues, various teams have been deployed, including 30 from the Forest Department, one battalion from the NDRF, three SDRF teams, five fire services teams, and 30 municipal officers and staff. “Additionally, 16 boats have been allocated for relocation efforts, and 25 pumps with capacities ranging from 15 to 25 HP are being used to drain water. Thirty JCBs are engaged in clearing and cleaning major stormwater drains. In Kendriya Vihar, 600 families have been relocated, and aid has been provided to 2,500 residents, including the distribution of 3,500 bottles of 5-liter drinking water, 1,000 liters of milk, and 2,000 biscuit packets,” the statement added.