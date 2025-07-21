63 Oppn MPs submit motion in Rajya Sabha to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma

63 opposition MPs have submitted notice in Rajya Sabha for removal of Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with cash discovery row. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE VIA www.allahabadhighcourt.in** New Delhi: In this image taken from www.allahabadhighcourt.in is a profile of Justice Yashwant Varma. (www.allahabadhighcourt.in via PTI Photo) (PTI03_21_2025_000215B)(PTI)

A motion for the removal of a judge has to be signed by not less than 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha.

On Sunday, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had said that over 100 lawmakers signed a notice for impeachment of the sitting high court judge.

Rijiju last week said that all political parties are on board on the issue of the impeachment of Justice Varma, from whose residence burnt wads of currency notes were found.